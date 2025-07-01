Two of MLS's Biggest Disappointments Leave Club on Same Day, Next Moves Reported
Toronto FC announced the termination of both Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi's contracts, cutting ties with two of the biggest disappointments in Major League Soccer history to revamp the club's Designated Player strategy.
Both players were the club's highest-paid players with Insigne making $15.4 million a year, second to only reigning league MVP Lionel Messi. The moves signify a significant rebuild for the 13th-place Eastern Conference team having won just four of their 19 games so far this season. In doing so, the club exercised both of its available buyouts of a guaranteed contract. Insigne's wages won't count against the club's 2025 budget and forces open a Designated Player spot.
Insigne's future is up in the air now at 34 years old, but Bernardeschi's next move is already being plotted. Serie A side Bologna is in advanced talks with the latter, according to Fabrizio Romano.
“The Club would like to thank Lorenzo for his efforts over the last three years. After several meaningful discussions, we are happy to have found a solution that is agreeable to all parties involved. We wish Lorenzo all the best moving forward,” Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez said.
Hernandez's messaging was similar for Bernardeschi's announcement, but Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment president and CEO Keith Pelley added insight into the club's decision. “The Designated Player strategy is a critical component to Toronto FC’s success in Major League Soccer and the club will continue to prioritize TFC’s short, medium and long-term strategy in the weeks ahead.”
Insigne first joined Toronto in January 2022 playing 76 matches for the club. He scored 19 goals and provided 18 assists across all competitions. Bernardeschi, also joining in 2022, scored 26 goals and registered 22 assists in 99 appearances in all competitions. Both players were widely viewed as some of the most disappointing transfers in league history. Toronto FC gets the opportunity for a fresh start as they look toward the future.