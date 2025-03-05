U.S. Soccer Announces 2025 SheBelieves Summit
In partnership with Deloitte, U.S. Soccer announced today the return of the successful SheBelieves Summit, reinforcing its commitment to empowering future female leaders both on and off the field.
The 2025 summit will take place on April 4 in Los Angeles and will feature an inspirational lineup of speakers. Each ticketholders will also include a ticket to the U.S. women's national team's match against Brazil on April 5 at SoFi Stadium. The fixture is set to be the first-ever professional women's sporting event held at the stadium.
Sports legend and equality champion Billie Jean King headline the summit event. Founder of the Women's Tennis Association and the Women's Sports Foundation, King will speak about women in sports and the importance of leading the next generation through sports and education.
USWNT head coach Emma Hayes will also headline the summit, discussing her approach to women's soccer coaching. This will include the discussion of female-centric research, professional development and creating a blueprint to set the bar high for the global women's game.
“I’m very much looking forward to my first SheBelieves Summit," Hayes expressed.
"As we continue to view our game through a female lens, it is very important to provide women, who are building careers in and out of the business of sport, with guidance through inspirational conversations.
"The SheBelieves Summit gives access to incredible conversations that can be transferable across industries, and to hear from an icon like Billie Jean King is a fantastic opportunity."
Commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Jessica Berman will also feature during the summit to discuss the goal of catupulting women's sports into the mainstream.
Fans can expect more exciting additions to the spear lineup over coming weeks.
Tickets for the 2025 SheBelieves Summit are available now and can be accessed here.