UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage Predictions: Every Playoff Round Game
The UEFA Champions League returns Tuesday, Feb. 11 with the first set of knockout stage playoff games. The first legs will wrap up Wednesday, Feb. 12 with the return fixtures taking place a week later. SI Soccer predicts all eight games with teams vying for a spot in the round of 16 where the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan and more await.
Stade Brestois 29 vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Winner: PSG
Brest are one of the feel good stories of the Champions League and are set to face off against a fellow Ligue 1 side in the playoffs. Both teams finished on 13 points in the league phase, though their journeys were much different. Looking ahead, PSG are the better team on paper, but when domestic sides meet each other anything can happen. Luis Enrique's PSG advance to the round of 16.
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
Winner: Real Madrid
Most fans will be tuned in to this fixture and it's the toughest to call. Two giants of Europe clashing for the fourth consecutive season in the Champions League, though this time one will be eliminated before the round of 16. Real Madrid might be leading La Liga, though their injury troubles are well documented and five players risk missing the second leg if they pick up a yellow card on Tuesday. On the other side, there's a Manchester City team experiencing their worst-ever season under Pep Guardiola.
Real Madrid get the job done over two legs with hopes of adding a 16th European cup to their cabinet.
Juventus vs. PSV Eindhoven
Winner: Juventus
PSV got a major confidence boost on the final day of the league phase defeating, albeit a rotated group, Liverpool. This has the makings of extra time in the second leg with a potential penalty shootout. We're taking Juventus to get by PSV over two legs.
Sporting CP vs. Borussia Dortmund
Winner: Borussia Dortmund
It's been a season to forget so far for Dortmund in the Bundesliga losing eight of their 21 games. Though, the Champions League is a different story. Dortmund scored 22 goals in the league phase. The only team to score more than them was Barcelona who finished second. While they conceded the same amount of goals as Sporting, most of the league phase for the Liga Portugal team came under former boss Ruben Amorim. There are goals to be had in this tie given Viktor Gyokeres's prolific ability.
Dortmund get the job done and advance.
Club Brugge vs. Atalanta
Winner: Atalanta
Club Brugge nearly pulled off the shock of the tournament on the final day of the league phase leading Manchester City at halftime. The result didn't go their way, but they still advanced to the playoff round. Their run in the tournament comes to an end at this stage as they face the reigning Europa League champions Atalanta. Gian Piero Gasperini's side missed out on a round of 16 bye by just one point scoring 20 goals while conceding just six. The Serie A side gets the win in both legs.
Feyenoord vs. AC Milan
Winner: AC Milan
Santiago Gimenez became the fourth non-European player in history to score a first half brace against Bayern Munich in European competitions back in the league phase. That was as Feyenoord's leading man. Now, he's wearing the Rossoneri colors looking to advance past his old team alongside the likes of Christian Pulisic, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao.
AC Milan cruise past Feyenoord with Christian Pulisic beginning to dream of a second Champions League trophy.
Celtic vs. Bayern Munich
Winner: Bayern Munich
Vincent Kompany begins his first knockout stage as Bayern Munich head coach taking on Scotland's Celtic. The Bavarian giants have too much firepower in the forms of Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane. Bayern advance comfortably over two legs.
AS Monaco vs. SL Benfica
Winner: SL Benfica
The 16th and 17th placed teams face off against one in a rematch from matchday 5. Benfica got the better of Monaco last time out, and they do so again over two legs.