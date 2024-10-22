UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 10/22
The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League returns Oct. 22 after the October international break. Two UCL final rematches of recent history headline this week's slate of matches. SI Soccer's editorial team gives our predictions across every fixture.
Champions League Predictions: Matchday 10/22
Monaco vs. Crvena zvezda
Prediction: Monaco 2–0 Crvena zvezda (Max Mallow)
Monaco rescued a point last time out against Dinamo Zagreb thanks to two late goals from Mohammed Salisu and Denis Zakaria. It was a disappointing result given the hard work AS Monaco put in to start the campaign with three points against Barcelona. Tied on points for the top spot in Ligue 1, AS Monaco gets its second victory of the league phase.
AC Milan vs. Club Brugge
Prediction: AC Milan 2–0 Club Brugge (Braden Chalker)
The Rossoneri pick up three points in Europe with goals from USMNT star Christian Pulisic and Álvaro Morata. AC Milan should simply be too much for Club Brugge to handle.
Arsenal vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Prediction: Arsenal 3–0 Shakhtar Donetsk (Max Mallow)
Arsenal kept a clean sheet last time out against PSG defeating the Ligue 1 side by two goals. After a disappointing loss in the Premier League on the weekend, Mikel Arteta's team secures three more points with a dominant victory at home.
Juventus vs. VfB Stuttgart
Prediction: Juventus 2–1 VfB Stuttgart (Braden Chalker)
Juventus make it three wins from three played in the Champions League with a comeback win over VfB Stuttgart. The visitors will strike early at the Allianz Stadium but Thiago Motta's team rebounds to secure all three points.
SK Sturm Graz vs. Sporting CP
Prediction: SK Sturm Graz 1–3 Sporting CP (Max Mallow)
Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres has 12 goals through 10 games in Liga Portugal and the Champions League. The Swedish striker will be too much to handle for SK Sturm Graz who is still searching for its first points of the league phase.
Real Madrid vs. Dortmund
Prediction: Real Madrid 2–0 Borussia Dortmund (Amanda Langell)
Carlo Ancelotti's men have yet to drop points at the Santiago Bernabéu this season and should secure a comfortable victory over a Dortmund side that is winless in its last three Bundesliga away fixtures. Real Madrid gets the victory in a rematch of last season's final.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. PSV Eindhoven
Prediction: PSG 2–0 PSV Eindhoven (Max Mallow)
Luis Enrique's PSG is undefeated in eight Ligue 1 games. Expect a bounce back result here against the Eredivisie leader after putting four past Strasbourg last weekend.
Girona vs. Slovan Bratislava
Prediction: Girona 2–1 Slovan Bratislava (Max Mallow)
Both sides head into the match looking for their first points of the UCL league phase. Slovan Bratislava conceded nine goals across its first two matches scoring just one. Girona has lost two heartbreakers to PSG and Feyenoord. In a tightly contested game, Girona gets the victory at home in a must-win.
Aston Villa vs. Bologna
Prediction: Aston Villa 2–1 Bologna (Max Mallow)
Despite winning just one of its last three Premier League games, Aston Villa is poised to remain perfect in the Champions League. A win against Bologna will go a long way toward securing a top eight finish in the league phase.