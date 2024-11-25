UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 11/26
The UEFA Champions League returns after the final international break of 2024 with a bang. Bayern Munich vs. PSG, a rematch of the 2019–20 final, headlines the list of Tuesday's fixtures plus AC Milan, Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona and more in action. SI Soccer gives our predictions for the full slate.
UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 11/26
Slovan Bratislava vs. AC Milan
Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 1–3 AC Milan
Christian Pulisic and AC Milan get another win in the Champions League after dismantling Real Madrid last time out. The USMNT superstar is in the form of his life as he looks to end 2024 on a high note.
Sparta Praha vs. Atletico Madrid
Prediction: Sparta Praha 0–2 Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone's side comes in with just six points from its first four games. Atleti needs a win here to start climbing toward the top eight sports.
Manchester City vs. Feyenoord
Prediction: Manchester City 3–0 Feyenoord
The wheels might be coming off in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola's team, but expect the run of five straight losses to end on Tuesday. Man City bounces back with a commanding victory over a Feyenoord side that's conceded 10 goals in four games.
Barcelona vs. Brest
Prediction: Barcelona 3–1 Brest
Robert Lewandowski is one goal away from 100 career Champions League goals. The Polish legend not only gets on the scoresheet, but Barcelona dominates to start solidifying its place a top eight team in the league phase.
Bayern Munich vs. PSG
Prediction: Bayern Munich 2–1 PSG
The headline fixture of the day. Both teams come in with a completely different look since their final meeting four years ago. Vincent Kompany and Luis Enrique now lead from the touchlines, gone are the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr., yet both sides lead their domestic leagues as they have done in years prior. Harry Kane leads the Bavarian side to a narrow victory at home as PSG ends another week outside of the 24 qualifying places.
Inter Milan vs. RB Leipzig
Prediction: Inter Milan 2–0 RB Leipzig
Inter comes in after a convincing, defensive masterclass against Arsenal. The reigning Serie A champion should not be underestimated in the competition. Inter gets the win at home moving up to 13 points with
Young Boys vs. Atalanta
Prediction: Young Boys 0–2 Atalanta
Young Boys is one of six teams without a win in the Champions League through four matchweeks. Atalanta, on the other hand, is knocking on the door of a top eight spot. Gian Piero Gasperini's side gets the win on the road by two goals.
Leverkusen vs. RB Salzburg
Prediction: Leverkusen 2–1 RB Salzburg
The reigning Bundesliga champion hasn't been as dominant domestically as it was last season. Xabi Alonso's team was decimated at Anfield last time out, but a bounce back opportunity here helps Leverkusen get back on track with aims of finishing in the top eight.
Sporting CP vs. Arsenal
Prediction: Sporting 0–2 Arsenal
Arsenal suffered its first UCL defeat last time out against the reigning Serie A champion. Though, Mikel Arteta's team looked like one reborn against Nottingham Forest this past weekend. Ruben Amorim has left, and left on a high note at that in Europe defeating Manchester City last time out. Viktor Gyokeres remains one of the most talented and dangerous strikers in the world currently, but Arsenal get a big victory on the road.