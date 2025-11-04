UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 11/4
The Oxford EDictionary defines a “blockbuster” as “a thing of great power or size, in particular a film, book, or other product that is a great commercial success.” It’s fair to say that Tuesday night’s offering of Champions League football fits that billing.
The 2025–26 league phase is approaching its halfway point, and what a way to celebrate! In one evening of action, a pair of decorated supergiants lock horns in Merseyside and perhaps Europe’s two most exhilarating outfits right now face off in the French capital.
It’s a matchday that whets appetites and Gameweek 3’s record-breaking goal-fest has only raised expectations for the fixtures in the offing.
Here’s how Sports Illustrated projects Tuesday’s Champions League games to play out.
Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt conceded 11 between them in Gameweek 3, and combined to lose their two outings by eight goals.
The Scudetto champions were stunned in Eindhoven after taking a first-half lead, collapsing late on to lose 6–2 after they were reduced to 10 men. It was a defeat that shone a light on Antonio Conte’s dodgy European record, especially as Napoli recovered to beat Inter 3–1 in Serie A a few days later.
Frankfurt, meanwhile, lost 5–1 to a Liverpool team in the middle of their rut. Dino Toppmöller’s side are woeful defensively, and winning on the road has hardly been their forte at the start of 2025–26. They were thumped by Atlético Madrid away from home in Gameweek 2, but a comfortable home win over Galatasaray to kick-off their league phase means they’re at least on the board.
Prediction: Napoli 3–1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal
Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
Arsenal have maintained a 100% record through three league phase outings, and are one of only two teams yet to concede a goal.
A major honour or two awaits the Gunners this season, and Mikel Arteta’s side will fancy themselves as contenders in this competition, having been beaten semifinalists last time out. They performed superbly in the second half against Atléti, and it’s been business as usual domestically.
Trips to Eastern Europe aren’t anywhere near as daunting as they once were, and Slavia Prague have only picked up a couple of points. They held the draw-hungry Atalanta to a goalless stalemate in Gameweek 3.
Prediction: Slavia Prague 0–2 Arsenal
Atlético Madrid vs. Union Saint-Gilloise
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid have blown hot and cold at the start of the season.
They can be a wonderful watch at times, but a soft underbelly lies within the Argentinian’s current squad. The La Liga side were beaten 4–0 at Arsenal last time out, but they were more than competitive for the first hour. The nature of their collapse would’ve concerned Simeone, but they have responded well domestically.
The hosts head into their next continental outing off the back of two impressive league victories over Real Betis and Sevilla.
Union Saint-Gilloise, meanwhile, have been forced to change managers after Monaco fired Adi Hütter, and have been battered by Newcastle United and Inter in their previous two league phase games.
Prediction: Atlético Madrid 4–1 Union Saint-Gilloise
Bodø/Glimt vs. Monaco
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Bodø/Glimt and Monaco have both exited clashes with Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the league phase with pangs of regret. Both should’ve prevailed against the Premier League club, who eked out draws on their travels.
The Arctic Circle will be unfamiliar to many within the away team’s ranks, and the start made by new manager Sébastien Pocognoli hasn’t been totally convincing. Monaco lost at home to newly promoted Paris FC in Ligue 1 at the weekend.
Bodø were also beaten in their previous domestic encounter, and are at risk of relinquishing their Eliteserien crown, but Kjetil Knutsen’s side will fancy notching their maiden Champions League triumph on Tuesday night.
Prediction: Bodø/Glimt 2–1 Monaco
Juventus vs. Sporting CP
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Luciano Spalletti’s Italy tenure was ultimately a disappointment, but the Scudetto winner with Napoli should offer Juventus a new lease of life. There were certainly positive signs in Saturday’s 2–1 victory over Cremonese.
The Bianconeri are by no means a contender in this competition, but Spalletti’s arrival should embolden hopes that they can at least compete with Europe’s best. Sporting CP are hardly a behemoth, but they enter Tuesday’s trip to Piedmont on a five-game winning run. The Primeira Liga outfit fought back to beat 10-man Marseille in Gameweek 3.
It was around this time last year when their campaign started to slide after Ruben Amorim’s departure, so they’ll be hopeful for a change in fortunes this time around.
Prediction: Juventus 2–0 Sporting CP
Liverpool vs. Real Madrid
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
A 2–0 victory for Liverpool in this fixture last season was indicative of the side they’d swiftly evolved into under Arne Slot.
They performed with control and bite. Carlo Ancelotti’s visiting Real Madrid struggled to cope with Anfield’s venom, while their own collective failings proved fatal. Kylian Mbappé missed a penalty amid a rather inauspicious start to his Madrid career.
Mbappé’s mood is far different heading into Tuesday’s potentially enthralling contest, with the French superstar scoring in all but two of the 17 games he’s played in for club and country this season. Some of Liverpool’s defensive work will have him salivating, but the Reds’ 2–0 triumph over Aston Villa on Saturday showcased a return to form for their two starting centre backs.
These are two managers who aren’t fond of chaos, with Slot’s attempt to embrace it after Liverpool’s huge summer spend so far backfiring. The pair of thinkers on the sideline could get sucked into the whirlwind of a grand European night at Anfield.
Prediction: Liverpool 3–2 Real Madrid
Olympiacos vs. PSV Eindhoven
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
After enjoying one of their great European nights last time out against Napoli, Peter Bosz’s PSV Eindhoven risk coming back down to Earth when they visit the Greek capital.
Olympiacos are a tougher outfit under José Luis Mendilibar than their results suggest in this competition. They never should’ve been beaten 6–1 by Barcelona, with Santiago Hezze’s scandalous sending off arriving just after they’d brought themselves back into the game.
They’ve won three in a row since their harsh defeat in Catalonia, but PSV have also found the groove. While there are far more enticing fixtures on paper, this one has the makings of a sneaky good match-up.
Prediction: Olympiacos 1–1 PSV Eindhoven
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Paris Saint-Germain have suffered with injuries in attack at the start of 2025–26, but their form in Europe has been nothing short of scintillating. The holders enter their second titanic duel of the league phase with a perfect record, having beaten Atalanta, Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen so far.
Luis Enrique’s side have encountered a few issues domestically, unlike Bayern Munich, who are not only perfect through three Champions League outings, but through 15 games in all competitions. They barely had to exit first gear to ease past Bayer Leverkusen 3–0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Vincent Kompany has undoubtedly taken inspiration from Enrique’s all-conquering Parisian force in evolving his Bayern team. While many believe the Bavarians are true contenders to go all the way, this bout will be a definitive test of their credentials.
Prediction: PSG 2–2 Bayern Munich
Tottenham vs. Copenhagen
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m ET / 12 p.m. PT
Tottenham have been pretty abject in the Champions League so far, yet they’re still unbeaten and a relatively kind league phase fixture list means the Lilywhites could find themselves in top-eight contention.
However, they sunk to a concerning low in Saturday’s defeat against Chelsea, with the Blues exposing their limitations in possession with an astute press that combined man-marking and zonal-orientation.
Copenhagen will not offer such sophistication out of possession, but they’ll be aware of Spurs’ woes on home soil, and the Lilywhite faithful will be angsty on Tuesday night if Thomas Frank’s side are struggling through the contest.
Prediction: Tottenham 2–0 Copenhagen
Matchday 11/4 Predictions
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m. ET
Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
3–1
5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m. ET
Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal
0–2
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Atlético Madrid vs. Union Saint-Gilloise
4–1
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Bodø/Glimt vs. Monaco
2–1
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Juventus vs. Sporting CP
2–0
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Real Madrid
3–2
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Olympiacos vs. PSV Eindhoven
1–1
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich
2–2
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Tottenham vs. Copenhagen
2–0