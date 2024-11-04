UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 11/5
The Champions League returns Nov. 5 with Real Madrid taking on AC Milan, Liverpool hosting Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and more in action. SI Soccer gives our predictions for the slate of fixtures.
Slovan Bratislava vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 1–2 Dinamo Zagreb
Bratislava is one of six teams yet to pick up a point in the Champions League. Despite playing at home, the team's chances of qualifying for the next round dwindle even more with Dinamo Zagreb getting a big win on the road—Max Mallow
PSV vs. Girona
Prediction: PSV 2–2 Girona
Girona picked up its first win of the league phase last time out against Slovan Bratislava. PSV picked up its second point after a draw with Paris Saint-Germain. The points are shared here between two teams hoping to climb the table—Max Mallow
Borussia Dortmund vs. SK Sturm Graz
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 4–1 SK Sturm Graz
One thing is for certain: this game is going to be full of goals. Borussia Dortmund has scored at least two goals in its first three games including a 7–1 smashing of Celtic. The German side capitulated last time out carrying a two goal lead into halftime against Real Madrid. Expect another goal fest here with Dortmund getting back on track—Max Mallow
Celtic vs. RB Leipzig
Prediction: Celtic 1–2 RB Leipzig
Leipzig has yet to earn a point in the Champions League while Celtic came away from Atalanta with a point in a goalless draw. The Bundesliga outfit needs three points if it wants to start climbing the table—Max Mallow
Real Madrid vs. AC Milan
Prediction: Real Madrid 2–1 AC Milan
The defending European champion will be eager to get back to winning ways after a terrible defeat to Barcelona on Oct. 26. Vinícius Júnior is also due for a statement match after losing the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Despite the team's defensive liabilities, it is hard to see Real Madrid losing a Champions League match at home—Amanda Langell
LOSC Lille vs. Juventus
Prediction: LOSC Lille 2–1 Juventus
Lille and Juventus won and lost respectively last time out in the Champions League as both teams come in level on points. The French side has the advantage of playing at home which will end up proving to be the difference in a tightly contested affair—Max Mallow
Liverpool vs. Leverkusen
Prediction: Liverpool 3–1 Leverkusen
Liverpool welcomes back Xabi Alonso to Anfield in one of the most exciting fixtues of the week. Arne Slot's team is one of two to remain perfect through three games. With the Kop rocking, Liverpool makes it 12 points out of 12 in a statement victory—Max Mallow
Sporting CP vs. Manchester City
Prediction: Sporting CP 2–3 Manchester City
Viktor Gyökeres vs. Erling Haaland is one of the most exciting striker duels in the Champions League. Rúben Amorim might be Manchester United bound, but Sporting is one of the nine remaining unbeaten teams. A sneaky bet for the best game to watch this Tuesday with City getting the job done in the end—Max Mallow
Bologna vs. AS Monaco
Prediction: Bologna 1–3 AS Monaco
Monaco has been one of the surprise teams early in the league phase picking up seven points from a possible nine. The Ligue 1 team only dropped points in a draw against Dinamo Zagreb, but rebounded with a 5–1 rout of Crvena zvezda last time out. Monaco gets its first win on the road in the league phase—Max Mallow