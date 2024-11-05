Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs. AC Milan, Updates From Liverpool, Man City and More
Follow along with all the Champions League matchday action on Nov. 5 with SI Soccer chronicling the moments from Real Madrid vs. AC Milan, Liverpool vs. Leverkusen, Manchester City in action and more live.
- Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Vinicius Junior's Mindset After Ballon d'Or Snub
- 20 Greatest Champions League Goals of All Time
- Champions League All-Time Scorers
SI Soccer's Champions League LIVE (Nov. 5)
Slovan Bratislava and Dinamo Zagreb Confirmed Lineups
11:49 a.m. ET: Slovan Bratislava—Takac, Voet, Bajric, Kashia, Blackman, Savvidis, Ignatenko, Marcelli, Tolic, Barseghyan, Strelec
11: 49 a.m. ET: Dinamo Zagreb—Zagorac, Ogiwara, Torrente, Theophile-Catherine, Ristovski, Misic, Sucic, Pjaca, Baturina, Spikic, Kulenovic
PSV and Girona Confirmed Lineups
11:47 a.m. ET: Girona—Gazzaniga, Miguel, Arnau, David Lopez, Van de Beek, Blind, Krejci, Miovski, Bryan, Herrera, Selvi
11:46 a.m. ET: PSV—Benitez, Karsdorp, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams, Mauro Jr., Til, Tillman, Bakayoko, De Jong, Lang
UEFA to Hold Moment of Silence for Victims of Valencia Flooding
11:45 a.m. ET: UEFA announced on social media that all teams competing in its club competitions will hold a moment of silence this week for the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia and those impacted in the region and elsewhere.
UEFA Champions League Predictions: Tuesday, Nov. 5
SI Soccer's score predictions for today's slate of matches:
- Slovan Bratislava 1–2 Dinamo Zagreb
- PSV 2–2 Girona
- Borussia Dortmund 4–1 SK Sturm Graz
- Celtic 1–2 RB Leipzig
- Real Madrid 2–1 AC Milan
- LOSC Lille 2–1 Juventus
- Liverpool 3–1 Leverkusen
- Sporting CP 2–3 Manchester City
- Bologna 1–3 AS Monaco
For more analysis, check out our full predictions here.
All Champions League Kick-Off Times for Tuesday, Nov. 5
Here are all the kick-off times for today's Champions League action (EST):
- Slovan Bratislava vs. Dinamo Zagreb - 12:45 p.m.
- PSV vs. Girona - 12:45 p.m.
- Borussia Dortmund vs. SK Sturm Graz - 3 p.m.
- Celtic vs. RB Leipzig - 3 p.m.
- Real Madrid vs. AC Milan - 3 p.m.
- LOSC Lille vs. Juventus - 3 p.m.
- Liverpool vs. Leverkusen - 3 p.m.
- Sporting CP vs. Manchester City - 3 p.m.
- Bologna vs. AS Monaco - 3 p.m.
Champions League Predicted Lineups
Check out SI Soccer's predicted lineups for the teams in action on Tuesday, Nov. 5:
- Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen
- Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Sporting CP
- Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. AC Milan
JOIN SI SOCCER'S WHATSAPP COMMUNITIES TO GET UPDATES FROM YOUR FAVORITE CLUB STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
- Arsenal
- Manchester City
- Real Madrid (EN)
- Barcelona (EN)
- Liverpool
- Chelsea
- Manchester United
- NWSL
- USWNT
- Inter Miami (EN)
- LA Galaxy
- LAFC
- USMNT
- Mexico NT (EN)