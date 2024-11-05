SI

Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs. AC Milan, Updates From Liverpool, Man City and More

Live news, updates, goals and all the matchday action from the UEFA Champions League on Nov. 5 with Real Madrid, AC Milan, Manchester City, Liverpool and more in action.

Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid host AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League.
Follow along with all the Champions League matchday action on Nov. 5 with SI Soccer chronicling the moments from Real Madrid vs. AC Milan, Liverpool vs. Leverkusen, Manchester City in action and more live.

Slovan Bratislava and Dinamo Zagreb Confirmed Lineups

11:49 a.m. ET: Slovan Bratislava—Takac, Voet, Bajric, Kashia, Blackman, Savvidis, Ignatenko, Marcelli, Tolic, Barseghyan, Strelec

11: 49 a.m. ET: Dinamo Zagreb—Zagorac, Ogiwara, Torrente, Theophile-Catherine, Ristovski, Misic, Sucic, Pjaca, Baturina, Spikic, Kulenovic

PSV and Girona Confirmed Lineups

11:47 a.m. ET: Girona—Gazzaniga, Miguel, Arnau, David Lopez, Van de Beek, Blind, Krejci, Miovski, Bryan, Herrera, Selvi

11:46 a.m. ET: PSV—Benitez, Karsdorp, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams, Mauro Jr., Til, Tillman, Bakayoko, De Jong, Lang

UEFA to Hold Moment of Silence for Victims of Valencia Flooding

Philips Stadion and other grounds across European competitions will hold a moment of silence for the victims of the Valencia flooding. / IMAGO/DeFodi

11:45 a.m. ET: UEFA announced on social media that all teams competing in its club competitions will hold a moment of silence this week for the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia and those impacted in the region and elsewhere.

UEFA Champions League Predictions: Tuesday, Nov. 5

SI Soccer's score predictions for today's slate of matches:

  • Slovan Bratislava 1–2 Dinamo Zagreb
  • PSV 2–2 Girona
  • Borussia Dortmund 4–1 SK Sturm Graz
  • Celtic 1–2 RB Leipzig
  • Real Madrid 2–1 AC Milan
  • LOSC Lille 2–1 Juventus
  • Liverpool 3–1 Leverkusen
  • Sporting CP 2–3 Manchester City
  • Bologna 1–3 AS Monaco

All Champions League Kick-Off Times for Tuesday, Nov. 5

Here are all the kick-off times for today's Champions League action (EST):

  • Slovan Bratislava vs. Dinamo Zagreb - 12:45 p.m.
  • PSV vs. Girona - 12:45 p.m.
  • Borussia Dortmund vs. SK Sturm Graz - 3 p.m.
  • Celtic vs. RB Leipzig - 3 p.m.
  • Real Madrid vs. AC Milan - 3 p.m.
  • LOSC Lille vs. Juventus - 3 p.m.
  • Liverpool vs. Leverkusen - 3 p.m.
  • Sporting CP vs. Manchester City - 3 p.m.
  • Bologna vs. AS Monaco - 3 p.m.

Champions League Predicted Lineups

Check out SI Soccer's predicted lineups for the teams in action on Tuesday, Nov. 5:

