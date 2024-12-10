UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 12/10

UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 12/11
The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League continues Wednesday, Dec. 11 with Borussia Dortmund hosting Barcelona, Juventus taking on Manchester City, Arsenal facing Monaco and more. SI Soccer gives our predictions for the slate of matches.
Atletico Madrid vs. Slovan Bratislava
Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3–0 Slovan Bratislava
Atletico Madrid has scored at least three goals in its last four games in all competitions. Diego Simeone's side put six past Sparta Praha over Thanksgiving week, and a similar result should occur this time out against the 35th place team in Slovan Bratislava.
LOSC Lille vs. SK Sturm Graz
Prediction: Lille 2–0 SK Sturm Graz
The Ligue 1 side get the job done at home with a strong chance of advancing to the next round, and potentially a bye to the round of 16.
Benfica vs. Bologna
Prediction: Benfica 2–1 Bologna
Benfica bounced back after a loss to Bayern Munich with a victory at Monaco last time out. The Portuguese side crosses over to double digit points against a Bologna team that's mustered just one point in its first five games.
AC Milan vs. Crvena zvezda
Prediction: AC Milan 3–1 Crvena zvezda
AC Milan will be without Christian Pulisic, but the Rossoneri should have no trouble dispatching Crvena zvezda.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2–2 Barcelona
One of the highlight fixtures of the week. Hansi Flick's Barcelona has struggled in recent weeks with fatigue catching up to his squad. Dortmund, on the other hand, is the second highest scoring side in the competition so far with 16. The first? Barcelona. Should be plenty of goals in this game, but the points are shared.
Feyenoord vs. Sparta Praha
Prediction: Feyenoord 2–1 Sparta Praha
Feyenoord comes in on seven points. If the Eredivisie teams wants to advance to the next stage, it must defeat Sparta Praha. Dropping any points, worst case scenario a loss could see Sparta Praha leapfrog Feyenoord in the standings.
Juventus vs. Manchester City
Prediction: Juventus 1–1 Manchester City
Manchester City continues to confound those around the world as Pep Guardiola tries to reinvent his side amid a crisis. Juventus takes advantage of the opportunity to earn a needed point in the final weeks of the league phase.
VfB Stuttgart vs. Young Boys
Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 2–1 Young Boys
Same situation as Feyenoord for the Bundesliga side. This is a must-win game if Stuttgart wants any hope of qualifying for the next round. Playing at home against one of the two teams with zero points through five games. A win would move Stuttgart to seven points.
Arsenal vs. Monaco
Prediction: Arsenal 3–1 Monaco
Mikel Arteta's team might be struggling domestically, but last time out in Europe it put five past Sporting CP. The Gunners keep it rolling with a win to move up to 13 points.