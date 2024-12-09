UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 12/10
The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League returns for matchday six with Liverpool looking to soldify its spot in the top eight, Real Madrid trying to climb up the standings, European giants Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and more in action. SI Soccer gives our prediction for the full slate of matches on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Celtic
Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 2–2 Celtic
Just one point separate Dinamo Zagreb and Celtic in the standings on seven and eight points respectively. A win for either side would increase their chances of qualifying. There will be goals in this tie, but both sides settle for a point in the end—Max Mallow
Girona vs. Liverpool
Prediction: Girona 0–3 Liverpool
What hasn't been said about Liverpool so far this season? The only team to collect 15 points from 15 continues to roll on and solidify itself as a top eight team, perhaps the top seed in all of the league phase—Max Mallow
Brest vs. PSV
Prediction: Brest 2–2 PSV
PSV earned one of the best wins of the league phase last time out thanks to a 95th minute winner from Ricardo Pepi. Brest, on the other hand, was smashed by Barcelona. Both sides need three points to increase their chances of qualifying, but the points are shared here—Max Mallow
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Bayern Munich
Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1–3 Bayern Munich
Shakhtar Donetsk comes into the tie level on four points with PSG, but the side is outmatched against Bayern Munich. Vincent Kompany's side picks up another win to move to 12 points through six games—Max Mallow
Club Brugge vs. Sporting CP
Prediction: Club Brugge 1–1 Sporting CP
Sporting suffered a huge defeat to Arsenal last time out and looks to get back to winning ways without Ruben Amorim in charge. Club Brugge is fighting to stay afloat in the top 24 slots on just seven points. A point a piece here which could be massive for the Belgian side's hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage—Max Mallow
RB Salzburg vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Prediction: RB Salzburg 0–2 Paris Saint-Germain
PSG is by far the biggest name in the league phase currently not in a qualifying spot. With just four points, Luis Enrique's side needs to start winning with just two games remaining after Salzburg. PSG get the job done trying to rectify a horrid start to the campaign—Max Mallow
RB Leipzig vs. Aston Villa
Prediction: RB Leipzig 2–1 Aston Villa
After winning its opening three matches, Aston Villa dropped points in consecutive weeks with a loss to Club Brugge and a draw to Juventus. Unai Emery's team has been up and down in recent weeks domestically as well. Leipzig get not just the win, but its first points of the campaign hoping for a miracle run—Max Mallow
Leverkusen vs. Inter Milan
Prediction: Leverkusen 1–2 Inter Milan
The first of two battles between top eight sides currently. Depending on the Liverpool result, Inter could go top of the standings here with a win on the road. Leverkusen bounced back after losing at Anfield with a 5–0 demolition of RB Salzburg. Though, the reigning Serie A champion handles its business on the road—Max Mallow
Atalanta vs. Real Madrid
Prediction: Atalanta 1–1 Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti's men are in desperate need of three points, but their recent struggles in the Champions League just might continue against an Atalanta side unbeaten in its last 14 matches. The Serie A leaders have only conceded one goal in the UCL this season and will have the home crowd on their side against the best players in the world—Amanda Langell