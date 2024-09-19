UEFA Champions League Predictions – Matchday 9/19
2024–25 UEFA Champions League opening week wraps up Sept. 19 with Arsenal, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen in action. SI Soccer's editorial team gives our predictions across every fixture.
Champions League Predictions – Matchday 9/18
Crvena zvezda vs. Benfica
Prediction: Crvena zvezda 0-1 Benfica
Benfica starts its UCL campaign with a win after being unbeaten in its last four Liga Portugal games. — Max Mallow
Feyenoord vs. Leverkusen
Prediction: Feyenoord 0-2 Leverkusen
Xabi Alonso picks up his first Champions League win as Leverkusen manager on the road to Feyenoord. — Max Mallow
Brest vs. SK Sturm Graz
Prediction: Brest 2-1 SK Sturm Graz
Brest will secure all three points in its first-ever Champions League match against the Austrian Bundesliga winners. The Ligue 1 club has too much talent in the side with Romain Del Castillo and Mahdi Camara leading the team to a narrow victory. — Braden Chalker
Atalanta vs. Arsenal
Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal travels to Gewiss Stadium for its Champions League opener against the reigning Europa League champion. Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta is mid-table so far in Serie A on six points after losing the UEFA Super Cup to Real Madrid to start the season. Atalanta had chances to take down Kylian Mbappé in his debut, but Los Blancos won its sixth Super Cup.
Arsenal will be without club captain Martin Ødegaard as he recovers from an ankle injury picked up during the international break. The Gunners conceded four goals away from home in last year's group stage, but only lost to RC Lens. Mikel Arteta's side picks up its first win carrying momentum into a clash with Manchester City on the weekend. — Max Mallow
Atlético Madrid vs. RB Leipzig
Prediction: Atlético Madrid 1-1 RB Leipzig
Atletico Madrid might be unbeaten in La Liga, but the Spanish giants have only won one of their last eight games against German opposition in the Champions League. Simeone has the firepower up top to get on the scoresheet, but Leipzig's threat on the counter-attack could salvage a point from a difficult away match. — Amanda Langell
Monaco vs. Barcelona
Prediction: Monaco 1-2 Barcelona
Even without Dani Olmo, Barcelona has the quality it needs to collect three points against Monaco, who is winless in its last 14 UCL fixtures. Hansi Flick has the Catalans off to a perfect start in La Liga and seems poised to lead Barcelona to European success in its Champions League opener. — Amanda Langell