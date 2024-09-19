SI

UEFA Champions League Predictions – Matchday 9/19

Arsenal, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Leverkusen and Benfica in action on the final matchday of Champions League opening week.

SI Staff

UEFA Champions League opening week wraps up Thursday, Sept. 19 with Arsenal, Barcelona, Leverkusen and more in action
UEFA Champions League opening week wraps up Thursday, Sept. 19 with Arsenal, Barcelona, Leverkusen and more in action / IMAGO/Fred Porcu

2024–25 UEFA Champions League opening week wraps up Sept. 19 with Arsenal, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen in action. SI Soccer's editorial team gives our predictions across every fixture.

Champions League Predictions – Matchday 9/18

  1. Crvena zvezda vs. Benfica
  2. Feyenoord vs. Leverkusen
  3. Brest vs. SK Sturm Graz
  4. Atalanta vs. Arsenal
  5. Atlético Madrid vs. RB Leipzig
  6. Monaco vs. Barcelona

Crvena zvezda vs. Benfica

Prediction: Crvena zvezda 0-1 Benfica

Benfica starts its UCL campaign with a win after being unbeaten in its last four Liga Portugal games. — Max Mallow

Feyenoord vs. Leverkusen

Prediction: Feyenoord 0-2 Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso picks up his first Champions League win as Leverkusen manager on the road to Feyenoord. — Max Mallow

Brest vs. SK Sturm Graz

Prediction: Brest 2-1 SK Sturm Graz

Brest will secure all three points in its first-ever Champions League match against the Austrian Bundesliga winners. The Ligue 1 club has too much talent in the side with Romain Del Castillo and Mahdi Camara leading the team to a narrow victory. — Braden Chalker

Atalanta vs. Arsenal

Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Arsenal

Arsenal travels to Gewiss Stadium for its Champions League opener against the reigning Europa League champion. Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta is mid-table so far in Serie A on six points after losing the UEFA Super Cup to Real Madrid to start the season. Atalanta had chances to take down Kylian Mbappé in his debut, but Los Blancos won its sixth Super Cup.

Arsenal will be without club captain Martin Ødegaard as he recovers from an ankle injury picked up during the international break. The Gunners conceded four goals away from home in last year's group stage, but only lost to RC Lens. Mikel Arteta's side picks up its first win carrying momentum into a clash with Manchester City on the weekend. — Max Mallow

Atlético Madrid vs. RB Leipzig

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 1-1 RB Leipzig

Atletico Madrid might be unbeaten in La Liga, but the Spanish giants have only won one of their last eight games against German opposition in the Champions League. Simeone has the firepower up top to get on the scoresheet, but Leipzig's threat on the counter-attack could salvage a point from a difficult away match. — Amanda Langell

Monaco vs. Barcelona

Prediction: Monaco 1-2 Barcelona

Even without Dani Olmo, Barcelona has the quality it needs to collect three points against Monaco, who is winless in its last 14 UCL fixtures. Hansi Flick has the Catalans off to a perfect start in La Liga and seems poised to lead Barcelona to European success in its Champions League opener. — Amanda Langell

Published
SI Staff

SI STAFF

Home/Soccer