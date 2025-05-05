UEFA Champions League Semifinals: Second Leg Predictions
Here it is: crunch time. The second legs of the 2024-25 Champions League semifinals are upon us.
This stage has brought about some of the sport's most memorable moments, with the seismic stakes supplying palpable tension to the high-quality action. The concepts of probability and predictability are constantly thrust into question.
Four teams are bidding to reach the showpiece event in Munich, with last week's visiting teams entering the return legs with the upper hand. While Paris Saint-Germain prevailed in north London, Inter were more than good value for their 3-3 draw in Catalonia. Still, both sides have plenty of work to do if they're to shrug off Arsenal and Barcelona respectively and advance to the final.
Here's how Sports Illustrated envisages this week's semifinal second legs to play out.
Tuesday, May 6
The first leg between Barcelona and Inter was pure Champions League semifinal heritage. The plucky Italians, written off by many entering the tie as a result of their poor domestic form, took no time at all to race into a 2-0 lead against the high-powered Catalonians.
Buoyed by the immense talent of their 17-year-old superstar, Barca found a route back into the contest and looked set to pull clear of Simone Inzaghi's side when Ferran Torres brought the first leg back to 2-2. However, the visitors, as a result of their distinct set-piece superiority, rallied again and retook the lead, and although they were quickly pegged back, Inter were more than content with a 3-3 draw.
This fixture rarely disappoints on the grand stage, and there's scope for more melodrama at San Siro. While Hansi Flick is content with chaos, Inzaghi will hope to tame Barca's juggernaut of an attack and prevail in true Italian fashion.
Both teams were heavily rotated at the weekend, earning slender victories. The big boys will be back on Tuesday, and for the second time since 2015, either Inter or Barcelona will be in the Champions League final.
Kick-off time
Fixture
Prediction
3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
Inter vs Barcelona
1-2
Wednesday, May 7
While PSG have been perennial semifinalists in recent years, only once have they gone on to play in the big game. After winning 1-0 at the Emirates last week, Luis Enrique's side are in a great position to return to the Champions League final.
Enrique opted for wholesale changes to his XI on Saturday, while Mikel Arteta named close to a full-strength starting lineup for Bouremouth's visit, which failed to pay dividends. Thus, the hosts should be the fresher of the two teams, and the dwindling mood in north London suggests Arsenal aren't in the best place to mount a comeback.
The Gunners must weather a few Parisian storms to give themselves a chance on Wednesday, but they'll likely have to go the distance with the French champions to triumph. They're aiming to reach the final for the first time since 2006. Never before have they advanced from a Champions League knockout tie after losing the first leg at home.
Kick-off time
Fixture
Prediction
3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
PSG vs Arsenal
2-0