UEFA Champions League Team of the Week: Matchweek 1 – Wirtz, Kane, Raya
The first week of UEFA Champions League matches wrapped up Thursday, Sept. 19. SI Soccer gives its picks for the Champions League Team of the Week including standout performances from Harry Kane, Florian Wirtz, David Raya and more.
UEFA Champions League Team of the Week: Matchweek 1 (4–2–3–1)
- GK: David Raya – Arsenal
- LB: Alejandro Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen
- CB: José Giménez – Atlético Madrid
- CB: Antonio Rüdiger – Real Madrid
- RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
- CDM: Arne Engels – Celtic
- CDM: Youri Tielemans – Aston Villa
- CAM: Nicolás González – Juventus
- CAM: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – Borussia Dortmund
- CAM: Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen
- ST: Harry Kane – Bayern Munich
GK: David Raya – Arsenal
David Raya picked up right where he left off last season in the Champions League. The Spanish keeper saved Arsenal on Thursday night with a miraculous double save to deny Mateo Retegui from the penalty spot. Given Arsenal's lack of attacking threat at Gewiss Stadium, consider his save a point earned and not two points dropped.
The Arsenal goalkeeper has yet to concede away from home this season keeping three clean sheets. The only goal he's conceded came with 10 men on the field in a draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.
LB: Alejandro Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen
Grimaldo continues to be one of Leverkusen's best players since joining the club last season from Benfica. The 29-year-old scored the second of Leverkusen's four goals keeping a clean sheet away to Feyenoord.
Grimaldo completed 92% of his passes (35/38) winning seven out of nine ground duels.
CB: José Giménez – Atlético Madrid
Giménez found the winner in the 90th minute after Antoine Griezmann did well to hold the ball up and play one back across the penalty area. His goal sent the Atléti supporters and Diego Simeone into a frenzy.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger – Real Madrid
Rüdiger rescued all three points for the reigning champion after finding the back of the net in the 83rd minute. Partnered alongside Daniel Carvajal, Rüdiger buried his chance after a corner played in by Luka Modrić.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool get back level with an assist played to Ibrahima Konaté from a corner. Liverpool's defense tightened up after conceding an early goal to Christian Pulisic to capture three points in Arne Slot's first UCL game as Liverpool manager.
CDM: Arne Engels – Celtic
Engels scored one of Celtic's five goals on the night, assisting another in a 5–1 blowout of Slovan Bratislava at Celtic Park. He completed 47 of his 51 passes registering three shots on target. He also won nine of 12 ground duels.
CDM: Youri Tielemans – Aston Villa
Tielemans provided a goal and an assist in Aston Villa's perfect return to the Champions League. He fired a low-driven shot past David von Ballmoos before assisting Amadou Onana late in the second half for Villa's third goal on the night.
CAM: Nicolás González – Juventus
González picked up a goal and an assist in his Champions League debut. His goal put a cap on the night for Juventus who defeated PSV 3–1 to capture all three points.
CAM: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – Borussia Dortmund
Off the bench and into the first Team of the Week. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens came on in the 68th minute in a double change with Felix Nmecha. Bynoe-Gittens found the back of the net twice in 10 minutes to give Borussia Dortmund a comfortable lead in Nuri Sahin's first UCL game in charge.
CAM: Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen
Leverkusen's best player on the night, Wirtz scored two goals in his Champions League debut. The 21-year-old won all five duels he contested as Germany's invincible side got off to a good start under Xabi Alonso in the competition.
ST: Harry Kane – Bayern Munich
Scoring four goals will get you into any Team of the Week. A hat trick of penalties and one goal from open play were just four of Bayern's nine goals scored against Dinamo Zagreb. Kane jumped out to an early lead in the Golden Boot race. As long as Vincent Kompany's side goes deep in the tournament, Kane will be a favorite to win the personal honor.