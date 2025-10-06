UEFA ’Reluctantly’ Approves Overseas La Liga, Serie A Games Requests
UEFA have reluctantly given La Liga and Serie A approval to begin playing league games abroad, with the governing body reiterating its “clear opposition” to the idea.
President Aleksander Čeferin is hopeful that the landmark decision will not set a precedent for Europe’s major leagues keen to stage domestic games overseas, candidly stating that “league matches should be played on home soil.”
Despite their opposition, UEFA rationalized the decision that the games in question would be played “on an exceptional basis amid regulatory gaps at global level.”
Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga have been the big pushers, with the former hoping to stage AC Milan’s clash with Como in Perth next February and the latter wanting Villarreal vs. Barcelona to be played in Miami toward the end of 2025.
Never before has a domestic European fixture been played outside of the continent, meaning the aforementioned game between the Villarreal and Barça could be a historic occasion.
UEFA Committed to Upholding Domestic Integrity Despite Decision
UEFA’s statement on Monday read: “After the meeting of its Executive Committee in Tirana last month, UEFA undertook further consultations with stakeholders to assess the extent of the implications of the issue, following the applications it received from the Spanish and Italian national football associations.
“That consultation confirmed the widespread lack of support that had already been raised by fans, other leagues, clubs, players and European institutions around the concept of domestic league matches being relocated abroad.
“However, given that the relevant FIFA regulatory framework—currently under review—is not clear and detailed enough, the UEFA Executive Committee has reluctantly taken the decision to approve, on an exceptional basis, the two requests referred to it.”
A legal precedent has now been set by the governing body, even if they’re adamant the prospective overseas duels will be one-off occasions.
“While it is regrettable to have to let these two games go ahead, this decision is exceptional and shall not be seen as setting a precedent,” Čeferin commented. “Our commitment is clear: to protect the integrity of national leagues and ensure that football remains anchored in its home environment.”
The two leagues in question are desperate to catch up financially with the Premier League juggernaut, with both determined to establish stronger presences in what are deemed crucial markets.
These overseas fixtures could be lucrative, and many will point to the growth of major American sports leagues, especially the NFL, in Europe over the past decade to support their case in regards to staging domestic fixtures abroad.