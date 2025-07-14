‘Unacceptable’—Lamine Yamal Threatened With Legal Action for Birthday Celebrations
Barcelona’s star forward Lamine Yamal has been accused of “discrimination” and threatened with a lawsuit after reportedly hiring people with dwarfism as entertainment at a private party to celebrate his 18th birthday.
Yamal belatedly reached adulthood on Sunday, July 13, the same day that Barcelona’s first team returned for preseason training. Before undergoing Hansi Flick’s strict physical regime, the teenager was pictured celebrating his birthday with several events over the weekend.
ADEE, Spain’s Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism, claim that one such activity saw “people with dwarfism hired solely for entertainment and promotional activities”.
In a strongly worded statement, the Association warned that they would “take legal and social action to safeguard the dignity of people with disabilities”.
As pointed out by the ADEE, Spain’s General Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities expressly prohibits “shows or recreational activities in which people with disabilities or other circumstances are used to provoke mockery, ridicule or derision from the public in a manner contrary to the respect due to human dignity are prohibited”.
ADEE President Carolina Puente stated: “It is unacceptable that in the 21st century, people with dwarfism continue to be used as entertainment at private parties, and even more serious when these incidents involve public figures like Lamine Yamal.”
“When a person with social influence participates in these types of situations, the damage is even greater, because it conveys to society—especially to young people—that discrimination is acceptable,” Puente added.
Yamal is yet to respond to the accusations. He did document certain aspects of the party on social media this week. Alongside a one-minute video of the night in question, the prodigious forward posted several pictures of himself and guests at various stages of the festivities. Yamal was dressed in a double-breasted white suit carrying what appeared to be a diamond-encrusted cane.
The winger’s Barcelona teammates Robert Lewandowski and Gavi were also shown to be in attendance.