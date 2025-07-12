Every Record Lamine Yamal Has Broken Before Turning 18
Lamine Yamal took the soccer world by storm when he made his professional debut for Barcelona in 2023. Two years later, the teenager is one of the world's best.
It's been a meteoric rise for Yamal, from his debut as a 15-year-old, to his emergence as one of the world's brightest talents in in 2023–24 and, finally, to establishing himself as one of the best players in the world during 2024–25.
Yamal has already won five trophies during his young career. With Barcelona he's won two La Liga titles, one Copa Del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup. This time last year, he was celebrating Spain's 2024 European Championship success. He's also the current holder of the Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy awards.
On Sunday, the Rocafonda, Catalonia native is celebrating his 18th birthday. As Yamal reaches adulthood and is finally legally able to drink, vote and drive a car in Spain, Sports Illustrated looks back at the extensive list of records he's broken since making his professional debut.
Major Records Lamine Yamal Has Broken
Youngest Barcelona Debutant
Yamal made his professional debut for Barcelona on Apr. 29, 2023 against Real Betis in La Liga at Camp Nou. Aged just 15 years and 290 days old,, he became the youngest player ever to make his official Barcelona debut, overtaking Ansu Fati as the previous record holder by over a year.
Youngest Player To Start a Match in La Liga
Months after making his professional debut, Yamal started the first game for the Catalans in their 2023–24 La Liga curtain raiser. Aged 16 years and 38 days, he became the youngest player to start a game in Spain's top-flight, eclipsing Malaga's Fabrice Olinga's previous record by 60 days.
Yamal is also the youngest player to score and assist in La Liga, as well as being crowned the youngest champion of the competition.
Youngest Spain National Team Debutant
On Sept. 8, 2023, Yamal became the youngest player ever to feature for Spain's senior national team, doing so against Georgia in a Euro 2024 qualifier. He was just 16 years and 57 days old when he replaced the injured Dani Olmo, and he celebrated in style by scoring a goal—becoming La Roja's youngest ever goalscorer in the process.
The player he took two records away from in the process? His Barcelona teammate, Gavi.
Youngest Goalscorer Ever in European Championships
Yamal broke countless records during Spain's 2024 European Championship winning campaign, but one stands out above the rest: becoming the youngest goalscorer in competition history.
Yamal's magnificent strike vs. France in the semifinals is perhaps the teenager's defining career moment so far. He'd already enchanted the world with his talent during 2023–24, but his stunning goal to ignite Spain's comeback turned Yamal into an international sensation.
The goal saw Yamal become the youngest ever goalscorer in Euros history. At 16-years and 362 days old, he overtook Swiss international Johan Vonlathen's previous mark—he scored in the 2004 edition aged 18 years and 141 days.
Spain went on to lift the trophy and Yamal overtook Pelé as the youngest player ever to win a senior international tournament, a record that Mexico's Gilberto Mora broke recently when El Tri conquered the 2025 Gold Cup.
Youngest Player to Start a Champions League Match
Yamal is Barcelona's youngest ever Champions League debutant, but when he featured from the start in a group stage match vs. Porto on Oct. 2023 at just 16 years and 83 days old. Yamal also became the youngest player to start a game in Europe's biggest club competition.
Celestine Babayaro's record was beaten by three days: the former Chelsea man turning out for Anderlecht during the 1990s.
Youngest Goalscorer in El Clasico History
Yamal is not only the youngest player ever to feature in the storied rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, he's also the youngest goalscorer in El Clásico history.
Barcelona dismantled Real Madrid 4–0 in the first El Clásico of the 2024–25 season at the Santiago Bernabéu. Yamal scored a beauty for Barça's third to write his name into the history books of the rivalry, scoring against Los Blancos aged just 17 years and 105 days old.
Every Record Lamine Yamal Owns: Full List
- Youngest player to make Barcelona debut
- Youngest player to start a La Liga game
- Youngest player to have an assist in La Liga
- Youngest goalscorer in La Liga history
- Youngest Barcelona player to make Champions League debut
- Youngest player to start a Champions League match
- Youngest player to feature in El Clásico
- Youngest player to have an assist in the Champions League
- Youngest player in Spanish Super Cup history
- Youngest goalscorer in Spanish Super Cup history
- Youngest player to score a brace in La Liga
- First U-17 player to score three goals in La Liga
- Youngest player to feature in Champions League knockout rounds
- Youngest player to play 10 Champions League games
- Youngest Spain national team debutant
- Youngest goalscorer in Spain national team history
- Youngest player to feature in European Championship history
- Youngest player to have an assist in the European Championship
- Youngest goalscorer in European Championship history
- Youngest player to feature in and win the European Championship
- Youngest goalscorer in El Clásico history
- Youngest player to have a goal and assist in single Champions League game
- First U-18 player to feature in 20 game in European competitions
- Youngest player to reach 100 appearances for Barcelona
- Youngest goalscorer in a Champions League semifinal
- Youngest player to score a brace for Spain