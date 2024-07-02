Gregg Berhalter Crushed by Fans For Shortsighted Tactical Move in US Loss to Uruguay
Two words rang out loud and clear at Arrowhead Stadium during the United States men’s national soccer team’s 1-0 loss to Uruguay: Fire Gregg.
The United States crashed out of the Copa America on Monday night and made a bit of unwanted history in the process, becoming the first host nation to fail to advance to the knockout stage of the Copa.
Standing at the forefront of the team’s loss on Monday night was coach Gregg Berhalter, who has been widely criticized ever since he was re-hired in June 2023. Under Berhalter, the USMNT finished third in their Copa America group behind both Uruguay and Panama, the latter of which is ranked 32 spots behind the USMNT in FIFA’s world rankings.
Prior to Monday’s loss to Uruguay, the United States, hampered by Tim Weah’s reckless red card, suffered a disastrous 2-1 loss to Panama on Thursday. Assuming Panama would beat Bolivia, the team needed a win against Uruguay to advance to the knockout stages but came up short in what could be Berhalter’s final match at the helm.
In one of Berhalter’s less glamorous moments from the loss to Uruguay, fans noticed the coach appearing to gesture “1-1” to his players in the second half of the game, signaling that Panama and Bolivia were currently tied and therefore the United States only needed a tie to advance.
Minutes after Berhalter’s gesture, Uruguay scored off a free kick in the 66th minute. Coincidence? Perhaps—or perhaps not.
Time will tell if Berhalter will keep his job after the United States’s hasty elimination from the Copa America this summer. The team’s next major international competition, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will also take place on home soil.