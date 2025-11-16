USMNT 2–1 Paraguay: Takeaways as Reyna Inspires Gritty, Passionate Victory
The U.S. men’s national team extended their unbeaten run to four games after defeating Paraguay 2–1 on Saturday night.
Gio Reyna and Folarin Balogun will get most of the plaudits for their goals, but this was another positive result for a USMNT side that is building some real momentum. All of the good feeling from the October camp carried over despite multiple absences including Christian Pulisic, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards and more.
This wasn’t the flashiest showing, nor a dominant offensive performance in terms of chances created. Yet, it could be described as just what the doctor ordered. Questions regarding multiple positions are seemingly being answered as each game passes.
Sports Illustrated details four takeaways from the USMNT’s latest victory.
Gio Reyna Announces Himself in USMNT Return
Reyna had a dream start to his first USMNT appearance since the Concacaf Nations League final.
The Borussia Mönchengladbach player met a Max Arfsten cross with his head and fired it past Orlando Gill just four minutes into the game. It was his first goal in 601 days for the USMNT as he ran off to celebrate at the corner flag.
The Reyna-USMNT controversy in recent years is well documented, as all eyes were on the midfielder coming into this camp. Reyna impressed in the wake of multiple absences. He was active in the final third and constantly looked to occupy space. Despite the lack of offensive action from both teams for a majority of the second half, Reyna combined with Balogun for the game-winner.
He should receive another start against Uruguay as the battle for 2026 roster spots heats up. And if he performs well against the side that bounced the USMNT from last summer’s Copa América, Pochettino might start penciling Reyna in for 2026.
Max Arfsten the Biggest Benefactor of Pochettino’s USMNT?
Antonee Robinson, for many, should be a nailed-on starter for the World Cup. Arfsten, however, is putting serious pressure on the left back not only for minutes, but even the starting job.
The Columbus Crew product played the majority of the Concacaf Gold Cup over the summer looking shaky at times defensively in a back four. The switch to a 3-4-3 formation has allowed Arfsten to get further forward and be a threat in the final third. He was arguably the best player on the pitch Saturday night showing off some flair whenever he was on the ball.
Pochettino even went as far in the build-up to the game to say Arfsten, along with Alex Freeman and Matt Freese, was on the level of Robinson.
If Pochettino stuck with four at the back, Arfsten likely is resigned to a substitute role. With three at the back, the wingback has a real chance to start games on home soil next summer.
Folarin Balogun Cements Starting Striker Job
Balogun earned heaps of praise for his performance against Ecuador back in October. The Monaco striker was left on an island essentially all game to hold up the ball and did so admirably. Balogun ended up scoring the equalizer on the night. He came on as a substitute against Australia as Pochettino wanted a look at the in-form Haji Wright.
Balogun struggled for service throughout most of the game, but his effort never waned. The USMNT played mostly through their wingbacks and wide playmakers as incisive passes and dangerous crosses were hard to come by. Once he had a big chance, Balogun made no mistake in front of goal.
The striker connected with Reyna in the second half showcasing his hold-up play once again. After laying it off for the creative midfielder, he darted into the box waiting to receive the return ball. The cross might have taken a deflection on the way in, but Balogun kept himself composed and fired a shot with his left foot past Gill.
The search for a No. 9 has taken a while, but Balogun put any remaining questions to bed tonight.
The USMNT Have Heart Once Again
As this team suffered through a disappointing group stage exit in the 2024 Copa América, fans looked to Pochettino to restore belief and heart.
Fans at minimum ask for players to fight for the badge on the front of the shirt. Winning is always the goal, but showing spirit is a non-negotiable. For every result against countries like Costa Rica and Jamaica, there were demoralizing losses to Switzerland, Mexico and Canada.
Since their loss to South Korea back in September, the USMNT are riding a four-game unbeaten streak. The quality on the pitch has improved since switching a 3-4-3 formation, but most importantly players are fighting for the badge as evidenced by tonight’s victory. Especially in the scuffle that capped off the night.
Freeman and Gustavo Gómez wrestled over the ball late as tempers flared. Both Sebastian Berhalter and Miles Robinson were quick to back up their teammate as both benches cleared and punches were thrown. Just one red card was handed out to unused Paraguay defender Omar Alderete, but fans will love to see players sticking up for one another.