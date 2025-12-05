SI

USMNT’s 2026 World Cup Schedule: Full List of Matches, Locations

The United States will open the 2026 World Cup in Los Angeles on June 12.

Ben Steiner

The U.S. men's national team will play at least three games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The U.S. men's national team will play at least three games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. / Claudio Santana/USSF/Getty Images, FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. men’s national team knows its path through the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following the World Cup draw in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5.

Led by star player Christian Pulisic and manager Mauricio Pochettino, the USMNT will hope for an extended run on home soil, as they host the tournament alongside Concacaf rivals, Canada and Mexico. There's plenty of confidence with the USMNT as well, after ending 2025 with five games undefeated.

At the time of the draw, the USMNT ranked 14th in the FIFA rankings and were placed in Pot 1, avoiding several of the world’s top teams in the group stage. However, they will have to wait until the UEFA Playoffs in the March international window to learn their final group stage opponent, which will be one of Turkïye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo.

Here's everything you need to know about the USMNT’s path to hopeful World Cup glory in 2026.

Full List of Matches for 2026 World Cup. dark. Next. 2026 World Cup full schedule

USMNT’S 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Schedule

Date

Match

Venue

June 12, 2026

USMNT vs. Paraguay

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 19, 2026

USMNT vs. Australia

Lumen Field, Seattle

June 25, 2026

UEFA Playoff Winner C vs. USMNT

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

How the USMNT Qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The USMNT punched their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as co-hosts alongside Canada and Mexico, automatically qualifying for the tournament and seeding in Pot 1, ensuring no group-stage matchups against the world’s top-ranked nations.

Where Could the USMNT Play Knockout Games?

The U.S. men's national team will play every match of its 2026 FIFA World Cup journey on home soil, unlike Canada and Mexico, which would shift away from their home matches should they advance past the round of 16. Yet, there are several different pathways that the USMNT could go on, depending on group stage positioning.

If the USMNT win Group D

  • Round of 32: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
  • Round of 16: Lumen Field, Seattle
  • Quarterfinal: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
  • Semifinal: AT&T Stadium, Arlington
  • Final: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

If the USMNT finish second in Group D

  • Round of 32: AT&T Stadium, Arlington
  • Round of 16: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
  • Quarterfinal: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
  • Semifinal: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
  • Final: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

If the USMNT qualifies as a third-place team

  • Round of 32: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough or MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford or Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
  • Round of 16: TBD
  • Quarterfinal: TBD
  • Semifinal: AT&T Stadium, Arlington or Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
  • Final: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE

feed

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

Home/Soccer