USMNT, AC Milan’s Yunus Musah Set for Serie A Move After Deal ‘Agreed’
After a summer of transfer rumors and a reported exit plan from AC Milan, U.S. men’s national team midfielder Yunus Musa looks set to join Serie A side Atalanta on loan, according to Fabrizio Romano and several reports.
The deal is reportedly worth up to €25 million ($29.2 million) combining the loan fee and the buy option.
Should the deal be completed in full, Milan would profit off Musah, after acquiring him from La Liga’s Valencia CF in 2023 for $21 million. Prior to that, Musah had starred with Arsenal’s academy in England.
The move is set to be completed just before Monday’s European transfer deadline, ending a dramatic summer for the midfielder who was recently left off head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s roster for September friendlies against South Korea and Japan.
With Milan, Musah made 82 appearances and recently started as a right wingback in Friday’s 2–0 win over Lecce, where fellow American Christian Pulisic scored his first goal of the Serie A campaign.
The USMNT midfielder was one of several European-based players to miss the Concacaf Gold Cup, where the USMNT eventually lost to Mexico in the final with an MLS-heavy roster.
“Honestly, I was gutted that I couldn’t go to the Gold Cup,” Musah told ESPN. “The coaches were all disappointed that I didn’t go but ultimately I needed to make that decision for myself because I needed to switch off after a tough season. I needed that time off. Ultimately it was to take that period off then so that I could be in good shape to be able to carry on now the whole season and be able to give my best for club and the national team.”
Atlanta are next on the pitch after the September international break, taking on Lecce at home, and Musah could face his former Milan side on Oct. 29. Meanwhile, his next chance to crack at the USMNT roster comes in October with friendlies against Ecuador and Australia.