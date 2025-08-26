USMNT September Friendlies Roster: Full List of Players to Face South Korea, Japan
The U.S. men’s national team announced the 23 players Mauricio Pochettino called up for September friendlies against South Korea and Japan.
Headlining the roster are the returns of Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah after both players were absent during the Concacaf Gold Cup this summer. Names that missed out on the Gold Cup that are not present for this camp include Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and Antonee Robinson. Goalkeeper Matt Turner was also not selected, so Gold Cup starter and NYCFC player Matt Freese looks poised to get some meaningful minutes between the posts.
Tristan Blackmon’s call-up was accidentally spoiled by new Vancouver Whitecaps teammate Thomas Müller after their victory over St. Louis CITY in MLS.
“We have a number of players just returning from injuries or who have had very limited minutes in the last couple months, so they can take this moment to continue to build fitness and sharpness for the upcoming opportunities in the fall,” Pochettino said in the announcement.
Check out the full USMNT roster for September below.
USMNT September Roster: International Friendlies vs. South Korea, Japan
Goalkeepers
- Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati
- Matt Freese - New York City FC
- Jonathan Klinsmann - Cesena
Defenders
- Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew
- Noahkai Banks - FC Augsburg
- Tristan Blackmon - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sergiño Dest - PSV Eindhoven
- Alex Freeman - Orlando City
- Nathan Harriel - Philadelphia Union
- Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
Midfielders
- Tyler Adams - Bournemouth
- Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Luca de la Torre - San Diego FC
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Jack McGlynn - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sean Zawadzki - Columbus Crew
Forwards
- Damion Downs - Southampton
- Christian Pulisic - AC Milan
- Josh Sargent - Norwich City
- Tim Weah - Marseille
- Alex Zendejas - Club América
USMNT September Friendlies: Dates, Opponents, Locations
Game 1
- Opponent: South Korea
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
- Time: 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT)
- Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium
- Location: Harrison, New Jersey
Game 2
- Opponent: Japan
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT)
- Venue: Lower.com Field
- Location: Columbus, Ohio