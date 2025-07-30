USMNT Breakout Midfielder Given Leverkusen Shirt Number Following Former Star
U.S. men’s national team and Concacaf Gold Cup standout Malik Tillman made the jump from PSV Eindhoven to Bayer Leverkusen this summer in a high-profile transfer for the creative midfielder.
While the 2023–24 invincible Bundesliga champions are placing big hopes in the USMNT player under new manager Erik ten Hag, the German side is backing Tillman even further by handing him a prominent shirt number—10—previously worn by now-Liverpool player Florian Wirtz.
“I know who had the number ten jersey before me. For me it’s a massive honour. I know what the number 10 means in football and I will give my all to fill that role as best as I can. But I’m also confident and sure that I can perform and show the people here what I can do,” Tillman said in the announcement.
Tillman looks to fill the void left by Wirtz, a big challenge given what the German achieved for the club under Xabi Alonso. Wirtz left the club this summer for Liverpool in a deal that smashed the British transfer record. The German has hit the ground running on Merseyside as Leverkusen moved to sign Tillman as a replacement.
Wirtz’s boss left as well with the club appointing former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as his successor. The Dutchman is putting faith in Tillman to handle the pressure of the shirt number in his first season, and a crucial one at that given what lies ahead with the USMNT.
Tillman, an Eredivisie champion, garnered attention on the international stage this summer because of strong performances for a depleted USMNT side in the Gold Cup. Multiple absences gave Tillman consistent opportunities to operate as a creative midfielder. His performances have him square in the conversation for a nailed-on starter come the 2026 World Cup. Fans and coaches alike will keep an added eye on the midfielder this season heading into a World Cup on home soil.
