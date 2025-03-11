USMNT Concacaf Nations League 2025 Finals Squad: Christian Pulisic Returns
Christian Pulisic headlines the 23-player USMNT squad looking to defend its Concacaf Nations League title in March.
The U.S. men's national team is gearing up for the biggest matches of Mauricio Pochettino's early tenure. The Stars and Stripes take on Panama in the 2025 Concacaf Nations League semifinals on Mar. 20, and a victory in Los Angeles sends the USMNT back to the Concacaf Nations League final against either Canada or Mexico.
Many of the USMNT's superstars, including Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie, missed out on the team's January training camp due to club obligations. The best American players, though, are back representing the Stars and Stripes during the March international break. Gio Reyna is also finally fit enough to earn his first call-up under Pochettino.
“This is a massive opportunity to win a trophy and that is our clear objective,” Pochettino said. “We must continue to show our quality, our bravery and our commitment to each other. We have an important moment to represent our country and our supporters, and we are very excited for this opportunity.”
Check out the full squad hoping to win its first trophy under Pochettino below.
USMNT Concacaf Nations League 2025 Finals Squad
Goalkeepers
- Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)
- Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids)
- Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)
Defenders
- Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)
- Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege)
- Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)
- Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)
- Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)
- Antonee Robinson (Fulham)
- Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- Auston Trusty (Celtic)
Midfielders
- Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)
- Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis)
- Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)
- Weston McKennie (Juventus)
- Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)
- Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon)
Forwards
- Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC)
- Yunus Musah (AC Milan)
- Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)
- Josh Sargent (Norwich City)
- Timothy Weah (Juventus)
- Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps)