‘It’s Hard’—USMNT Gem Posts Emotional Message After World Cup Injury Blow
U.S. men’s national team winger Kevin Paredes is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after reaggravating the same foot injury that kept him out most of the 2024–25 season.
Paredes seemed poised to break into the USMNT’s squad following a string of impressive performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Then, he suffered a foot problem that limited him to just two appearances for Wolfsburg last campaign.
The 22-year-old was eager for a fresh start this summer, but another setback forced him to have surgery on the same issue. Wolfsburg confirmed the American will be out for the “foreseeable future” after the operation.
Paredes took to social media to express his frustration at the recurring injury.
“It’s hard to go through this again,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Unfortunately, I had to undergo another operation on the same foot that put me out of action last season.”
Paredes featured twice in April for Wolfsburg after missing eight months of action. He then participated in two preseason friendlies ahead of the 2025–26 season, logging a total of 73 minutes this summer before once again experiencing pain in his foot.
The Athletic report Paredes is aiming for a November return. The forward is optimistic he will be fully fit and recovered with enough time to play for both club and country ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“I remain focused on my recovery and am determined to come back stronger,” Paredes wrote. “I’ll be back soon, ready to give everything for my team!”
Still, Paredes will miss months worth of action for Wolfsburg and at least four USMNT fixtures. The Stars and Stripes are set to play international friendlies against South Korea and Japan in September, then take on Ecuador and Australia in October.
The winger will miss valuable time to impress new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Paredes only has three senior international caps to his name, and those came in 2023.
The American needs more experience playing for the Stars and Stripes if he wants to make the USMNT’s World Cup roster on home turf, making his latest setback all the more costly.