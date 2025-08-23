USMNT’s Gio Reyna Gets ‘Green Light’ for Dortmund Exit
Gio Reyna’s next step could be becoming clearer as Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach are reported to have reached a deal in principle to sign the 22-year-old American from Borussia Dortmund.
While the deal has yet to be confirmed, Florian Plettenberg reported the clubs have agreed in principle to move to the next steps in the transfer process, which includes at least €3 million ($3.5 million) and potential bonuses
Reyna, who hopes to be a key member of the U.S. men’s national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, had fallen out of favor with Dortmund in 2024–25, struggling for playing time as he approached the final year of his contract, set to expire next summer.
This summer, Reyna was omitted from head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT squad, as Dortmund included him in their team for the FIFA Club World Cup. However, Reyna only appeared in one game, coming in as a substitute in a group stage match.
Reyna spent part of the 2024–25 season on loan with English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, where he made 10 appearances, after struggling for any consistent playing time with Dortmund.
Having joined as a 16 year old, Reyna has 19 goals and 18 assists in 147 appearances with Dortmund, and earned his first USMNT callup as a member of the Bundesliga giants when he made his debut ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
With the USMNT, Reyna has eight goals in 32 appearances, but struggled to crack regular minutes under previous head coach Gregg Berhalter, and has yet to get significant opportunities with Pochettino.
Meanwhile, Gladbach would reunite him with USMNT teammate Joe Scally, who came up with him in their early developmental stages through the New York City FC academy. Scally, a key member of the USMNT, has been capped 21 times and has made 133 appearances for Gladbach.
After falling out of regular minutes, a move has appeared to be the key next step for Reyna, and he will hope to regain his form and status as a regular contributor in Europe’s top leagues once a deal crosses the line.
Gladbach open their 2025–26 Bundesliga season on Sunday against newly promoted Hamburg SV, while Dortmund start their campaign on Saturday against FC St. Pauli, with Reyna still on the roster.