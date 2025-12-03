USMNT Legend Issues Daring World Cup Challenge to Christian Pulisic
Former U.S. men’s national team star Alexi Lalas believes Christian Pulisic can become the “greatest male American soccer player” of all time, but only if he delivers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
As the captain and undisputed best player on the USMNT, Pulisic knows the pressure of leading America, both on and off the pitch. Yet wearing the Stars and Stripes’ armband at the World Cup, on home soil, is a new type of weight for the 27-year-old, one that could turn him into a legend.
“There’s no better way in polishing your brand than doing it at a home World Cup here,” Lalas, who played every minute for the USMNT at the 1994 World Cup, told the New York Post.
“It doesn’t matter where you play or the fame that you have, the money that you have; this is an opportunity in front of your home country to almost introduce or reintroduce yourself.
“So I think with Christian Pulisic, a lot of eyes will be on him and rightfully so. He is a star, obviously, already played in a World Cup, but this is a little different playing at home.
“I think as he continues on [he] will ultimately be looked at as, arguably, the greatest male American soccer player in history. That’s the trajectory he’s on.”
Pulisic Chasing the Heights of Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey
Pulisic has been uttered in the same conversation as Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey throughout his entire career for the USMNT. First, it was for his promise, then his skill and most recently, his shortcomings.
The two icons slammed Pulisic and a slew of other American stars for skipping last summer’s Gold Cup, questioning the commitment of the current generation. The AC Milan winger fired back and even snubbed Donovan and Dempsey when naming his dream USMNT five-a-side team.
Controversy aside, Pulisic is already challenging the greats in the USMNT record books. The forward is fifth on the all-time goalscorers list, just 25 goals behind joint record-holders Donovan and Dempsey.
If Pulisic, who has scored 40 goals since his move to Milan in July 2023, translates his elite club form to the national team this summer, he will have the chance to do something even Donovan and Dempsey never could: lead his team to World Cup glory on home soil.