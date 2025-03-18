USMNT's Mauricio Pochettino Won't Rule Out Tottenham Reunion in the Future
Mauricio Pochettino is preparing his United States men's national team squad for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals, though he isn't naïve to how quickly the world of soccer can change.
This isn't Pochettino's first competitive game in charge, but it's the beginning of his first real test. Many view last summer's Copa America as the best challenge USA was going to get in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup, but Pochettino has to make the most of the games available to him granted he wasn't even in the job back in July.
Instead, he can endear himself to fans even more by getting revenge over Panama, the country that played a major part in their group stage elimination, and defeat rival Canada or Mexico in the final.
Playing exciting soccer along the way and nurturing young talent can't hurt either. Something he excelled at during the height of his managerial career in the Premier League.
Ahead of USMNT's showdown with Panama, Pochettino talked with Sky Sports about the possibility of returning to the club where his career took off: Tottenham Hotspur.
"Look, when I left the club I always remember one interview I said I would like one day to come back to Tottenham... I am in the USA, I am not going to talk about that [right now], but what I said then still after six or five years, I still feel in my heart that, yes, I would like one day to come back."
Spurs' current manager, Ange Postecoglou, has struggled domestically in his second season in charge. Out of the FA Cup, likely missing out on European qualification, their hopes lie solely in the Europa League. If they don't win the competition, there could be a managerial change come the summer. One that won't necessarily entice Pochettino given he's got the World Cup next year, and Pochettino recognizes timing is everything. It's clear he still loves the club, but he remains focused on the current job at hand.
The USMNT must make the most of the games and opportunities they have this year in preparation for 2026. Then, it's time to perform when the biggest sporting event in the world takes place on home soil.