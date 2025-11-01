USMNT, AC Milan Learn Christian Pulisic Injury Return Date
Christian Pulisic could be back in match action as early as next week for AC Milan after missing three games due to a hamstring injury he suffered while representing the U.S. men’s national team in the October international window.
Ahead of Milan’s clash with AS Roma on Sunday, Massimiliano Allegri revealed that the American attacker could make his way back into the lineup as soon as Nov. 8 when the Rossoneri take on Parma and USMNT youth international Benjamin Cremaschi.
“Pulisic should return against Parma,” the Milan boss revealed. “Let’s see if Pulisic will be back in Parma and then join his national team...We are in contact with all the national team coaches to tell them our players’ conditions.”
Pulisic suffered has been sidelined ever since he took a tackle from Australia’s Jason Geria in the 26th minute of the USMNT’s 2–1 win on Oct. 14. The 27-year-old underwent an MRI upon returning to Milan, where the club diagnosed his injury as a “low-grade injury” to his right hamstring.
Pulisic Remains a Doubt for the USMNT’s Upcoming Friendlies
Although Pulisic may return for his club team and offer them a boost in Serie A, he remains doubtful for the USMNT’s November friendlies against Uruguay and Paraguay; Milan have reportedly requested he take the rest to rehabilitate his injury fully.
Pulisic has four goals in Serie A and six in all competitions this season, and will look to lift Milan through the remainder of the season while staying fit ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Milan, meanwhile, enter the Roma clash sitting fourth in Serie A on 18 points through nine games. A win, though, could push them as high as second, level with Roma at 21 points.
Should he miss the USMNT’s November matches, Pulisic would next get the chance to represent his national team in friendlies in March, as well as the pre-World Cup June international window, before the USMNT kick off their tournament on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.