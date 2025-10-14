USMNT, MLS Veteran Brad Guzan Announces Retirement After 21-Year Career
Former U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper Brad Guzan announced he will retire at the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.
The 41-year-old will bid farewell to his 21-year career after Atlanta United take on D.C. United on Decision Day. The match, set to unfold at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, will be the final time Guzan laces up his boots.
The goalkeeper began his career in 2005 with then-MLS club Chivas USA before he joined Aston Villa in 2008. Guzan eventually became the starter between the posts for the Premier League outfit and was named Aston Villa’s player of the season in 2012–2013.
The American shot-stopper also added loan spells at Hull City and Middlesbrough to his résumé before returning to the United States in July 2017 to represent the Five Stripes. Guzan went on to win the MLS Cup in 2018 and the U.S. Open Cup in 2019 with Atlanta.
Guzan is closing the chapter on his professional career with 546 appearances at the club level. For Atlanta United, the veteran has the most appearances in club history with 261. It remains to be seen whether Ronny Deila will award the veteran one final start come Saturday’s regular season finale.
For the USMNT, Guzan recorded 64 caps and helped the Stars and Stripes lift the 2007, 2017 and 2021 Gold Cups.
Guzan Pens Emotional Goodbye to Soccer
Guzan took to social media to share the announcement with a lengthy message reflecting on his successful career.
“21 years is a long time. I still remember the first time I stepped onto the field—just a kid from Chicago who instantly knew this game was for me. From that moment on, I lived the dream every training session, every game, and every single day,” Guzan wrote on Instagram.
“But today, as I prepare to hang up my gloves, put away the jersey, and clean off my boots one final time, I know this journey was never just about me—it’s always been about the people who walked beside me.
“So thank you - to everyone. To the opposition who pushed me to be better, who made me stronger, who made me fight harder. To all my teammates, all my coaches, medical staff, support staff, my friends, every fan who cheered—near and far, and most of all, my family.”
Guzan went on to thank his parents, his wife Bre and his four children, Aiden, Emerson, Griffin, and Everly for their “love, strength and unwavering support.”
“And to the beautiful game,” Guzan finished. “Thank you for letting me live this dream. Thank you for the joy, the pain, the growth, and the memories. Thank you for showing me that the game is at its best when it’s shared with those closest to you.”