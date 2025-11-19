USMNT Player Ratings vs. Uruguay: Pochettino’s Gamble Yields Best Performance Ever
The U.S. men’s national team head into 2026 full of confidence after defeating Uruguay 5–1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, F.L.
Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay provided a benchmark of sorts on the night given their overall quality. Yet, it was the USMNT who dominated the night. A heavily rotated side looked organized and well-coached against the two-time World Cup winners. Their mid-block stifled Uruguay in possession as they found it difficult to play through the lines.
Sebastian Berhalter, Alex Freeman and Diego Luna were all on the scoresheet in a first half blitz. The USMNT showcased their quality in transition, possession and on set pieces. A side missing Christian Pulisic, Chris Richards, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and others looked superior all night.
A complete performance and the perfect sendoff given they won’t play again until March. For all the trials and tribulations this team has dealt with in 2025, they certainly look transformed under Pochettino.
USMNT Player Ratings vs. Uruguay (3-4-3)
GK: Matt Freese—6.5: Sloppy defending at the back cost the USMNT a clean sheet in the first half resulting in De Arrascaeta’s stunning effort. While his starting place likely isn’t in jeopardy, Pochettino will want Freese to be more calm and assured moving forward.
CB: Alex Freeman—9.0: The Orlando City star is one of the best stories of the Pochettino era. Two goals on the night in an altered role has all but locked up his spot come 2026.
CB: Mark McKenzie (c)—6.8: Captained the USMNT. McKenzie was accurate out of the back, but will be unhappy with how disorganized the defense was on Uruguay’s lone goal.
CB: Auston Trusty—7.6: Trusty was composed in place of Tim Ream. Given the competition for defensive places, the Celtic man might have an outside shot at making the cut next year.
RM: Sergiño Dest—7.6: Another positive performance for the PSV defender. Dest certainly is a starter when fit and could be even more dangerous if Freeman plays behind him in a hybrid role.
CM: Aidan Morris—7.3: Had his work cut out for him against a talented Uruguay midfield. Kept things ticking completing the most passes of any player.
CM: Sebastian Berhalter—8.6: Did Berhalter just play his way into a 2026 World Cup roster spot? He might not be a starter, but his effort and set piece quality could make him a weapon next summer.
LM: John Tolkin—7.3: The 23-year-old was solid in place of Max Arfsten moving up and down the left flank. A potential depth option if injuries arise.
RW: Timothy Tillman—6.8: Looked timid at times on the ball, but worked hard and influenced two goals on the night. It remains to be seen if he’ll be involved come 2026.
ST: Haji Wright—6.3: Quiet and a bit off the pace on the night at times given the USMNT’s attacking prowess.
LW: Diego Luna—7.9: Scored the fourth of the game and was a consistent force in the attacking third. One of his better performances in a USMNT shirt.
Substitutes
Rating
Tanner Tessmann (60’ for Luna)
7.6
Gio Reyna (60’ for Dest)
7.1
Folarin Balogun (60’ for Wright)
6.3
Max Arfsten (75’ for Tolkin)
6.5
Brenden Aaronson (75’ for Tillman)
5.5
Cristian Roldan (89’ for Morris)
N/A
Subs not used: Jonathan Klinsmann (GK), Patrick Schulte (GK), Roman Celentano (GK), Joe Scally, Miles Robinson, Tim Ream, Ricardo Pepi
Uruguay (4-3-3)
Starting XI: Cristopher Fiermarin (GK); Nahitan Nández, Ronald Araújo, Mathías Olivera, Matías Viña; Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta; Rodrigo Zalazar, Federico Viñas, Maximiliano Araújo
Subs used: Joaquín Piquerez, Rodrigo Aguirre, Brian Rodríguez, Emiliano Martínez, Facundo Torres
Player of the Match: Alex Freeman (USMNT)
USMNT 5–1 Uruguay—How it Unfolded at Raymond James Stadium
Pochettino made nine changes to the side that defeated Paraguay on Saturday. A gamble given fans wanted to see him stick with a strong lineup to close out the year. Freeman, after being in the middle of a benches-clearing brawl, started at right center back with Dest in front of him.
Both traditional wingbacks were lively early overlapping on runs while showcasing their quality on the ball. Uruguay often tried to deny passes out wide sending two players to close down passing lanes. The USMNT’s most dangerous moment of the opening exchange came in the 15th minute after Wright won a free kick right outside the penalty area.
The USMNT made the most of their opportunity with a screamer from Berhalter. The Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder played it short to Dest before he laid it back off for Berhalter curling in a sensational effort. Shades of Toni Kroos’s 2018 heroics against Sweden in the World Cup.
Shortly thereafter, Berhalter turned provider with a pinpoint corner as Freeman headed home at the far post. All by design as well. The USMNT consistently focused on sending crosses to the back post and were rewarded for their preparation.
Freeman doubled his tally in the 30th minute. Relentless effort from Tillman and Trusty pressing high forced a turnover in the final third as Freeman danced around the box and fired a shot low to beat Fiermarin. The MLS Young Player of the Year’s emphatic performance solidified his bid for a 2026 roster spot.
Luna added a fourth just on the verge of halftime. A slick passing sequence between Trusty, Tolkin and Tillman created another big chance as Luna made a late run into the box. A slight deflection benefitted the Real Salt Lake star as he calmly rolled the ball into the back of the net.
Some calamity at the back gave Uruguay a lifeline as De Arrascaeta scored a highlight-reel worthy overhead kick in first-half stoppage time. For all the talk of intensity and effort coming into the game, though, it was the USMNT who dominated the first 45. Pochettino was even the more animated manager going into the tunnel unhappy with how his team switched off.
Bielsa made multiple changes to start the second half looking for a spark. Pochettino followed with changes on the hour mark introducing Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun and Tanner Tessmann.
Things went from bad to worse for Uruguay in the 65th minute as Bentancur was shown a red card for a high challenge on Berhalter. The USMNT smelled blood in the water and pressed on looking for more goals.
Reyna put a ball into the box on a platter as Tessmann rose highest to beat Fiermarin. The USMNT closed up shop from there to close the door on 2025. Pochettino remained undefeated against CONMEBOL teams as USMNT boss improving his record to 3-1-0.
USMNT vs. Uruguay Halftime Stats
Statistic
USMNT
Uruguay
Possession
42%
58%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.54
0.54
Total Shots
7
6
Shots on Target
5
1
Big Chances
2
1
Pass Accuracy
82%
86%
Fouls
5
4
Corners
5
3
USMNT vs. Uruguay Full Time Stats
Statistic
USMNT
Uruguay
Possession
48%
52%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.74
0.59
Total Shots
10
9
Shots on Target
7
2
Big Chances
3
1
Pass Accuracy
85%
83%
Fouls
10
9
Corners
7
5