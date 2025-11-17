Mauricio Pochettino Backs Young USMNT Star After Scuffle vs. Paraguay
Orlando City’s Alex Freeman was at the center of a conflict that sparked a massive brawl towards the end of the U.S. men’s national team friendly match vs. Paraguay. But Mauricio Pochettino couldn’t be prouder of how his young defender handled the situation.
Freeman and Paraguay’s Gustavo Gómez wrestled for the ball after a whistle and, with tempers running high, their tussle escalated into an all-out melee where punches were thrown left and right. The USMNT eventually won the game 2–1, but for Pochettino, Freeman’s reaction showed how much he cares about defending his team.
“We all feel now very proud in the way that we act and behaved,” Pochettino said on the eve of the USMNT’s match vs. Uruguay. “Alex was good because he was defending and caring about the ball because the referee said the ball was for the U.S. That shows character and that we really care, I really was happy when that happened.
“I think that when the aggression is coming from the other side, we need to defend ourselves. That was a good moment to say, ‘We feel proud in the way that we feel and the way that we are.’ Of course it can be dangerous, I hope it doesn’t happen again. But if people are aggressive with us, we are going to defend ourselves. That is the most important thing.”
Alex Freeman Shares Thoughts on Scuffle Against Paraguay
Freeman showcased the “character, spirit and fight” Pochettino wants to instill in his USMNT side. The young right back gave his thoughts on the scuffle he sparked last Saturday night.
“It’s good that we have that before the World Cup,” Freeman told The Athletic. “Have that scrappiness and be able to see what we’re made of. We’re not scared of anything, as a U.S. team. If it was a problem in the past, it’s definitely not a problem now.”
The USMNT will play a friendly match against Uruguay to close out 2025. For Freeman, it’ll be a valuable test where the Stars and Stripes must continue to show an intense personality.
“I think’s it’s another aggressive game that we’re going to have to come through and be able to show personality,” Freeman said. “At the end of the day I think that’s what Pochettino wants from us.
“To be able to show personality throughout the game and be able to showcase that we’re always in it.”