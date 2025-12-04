USMNT’s Potential Opponents in 2026 World Cup Draw
Nerves are jangling and anticipation building ahead of Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup draw in which the USMNT will discover their three group stage opponents.
While they already know they will be contesting Group D, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are currently unaware of who they will face on home soil. They will be keeping their fingers tightly crossed for a favorable draw, but featuring in a potential ‘Group of Death’ remains a possibility.
The USMNT feature in Pot 1 owing to their host status and should, on paper at least, be gifted a simpler route to the knockout phase as a result. However, some extremely challenging opponents are still on the cards.
Here are their potential opponents for the World Cup group stage.
How Will the 2026 World Cup Draw Work for the USMNT?
With the USMNT placed in Pot 1, they know they will face one side from each of the other three pots during the group stage. They will avoid any nations in their own pot, which includes the likes of Spain, France, Argentina, Brazil and England.
They will face a team from Pot 2, 3 and 4 but they are not able to come up against any other CONCACAF side. That means they will avoid fellow co-hosts Mexico and Canada—who are in Pot 1 anyway—as well as Panama, Haiti, Curaçao, Jamaica and Suriname—the latter two yet to qualify but will feature in March’s inter-confederation playoffs.
The USMNT will not be able to be drawn against any side in the inter-confederation playoffs, ruling out clashes with not only Jamiaca and Suriname, but Bolivia, Iraq, New Caledonia and DR Congo, too.
Potential World Cup Group Stage Opponents for the USMNT
Pot 2
Nation
Federation
FIFA World Ranking
Croatia
UEFA
10th
Morocco
CAF
11th
Colombia
CONMEBOL
13th
Uruguay
CONMEBOL
16th
Switzerland
UEFA
17th
Japan
AFC
18th
Senegal
CAF
19th
Iran
AFC
20th
South Korea
AFC
22nd
Ecuador
CONMEBOL
23rd
Austria
UEFA
24th
Australia
AFC
26th
Pot 3
Nation
Federation
FIFA World Ranking
Norway
UEFA
29th
Egypt
CAF
34th
Algeria
CAF
35th
Scotland
UEFA
36th
Paraguay
CONMEBOL
39th
Tunisia
CAF
40th
Ivory Coast
CAF
42nd
Uzbekistan
AFC
50th
Qatar
AFC
51st
Saudi Arabia
AFC
60th
South Africa
CAF
61st
Pot 4
Nation
Federation
FIFA World Ranking
Jordan
AFC
66th
Cabo Verde
CAF
68th
Ghana
CAF
72nd
New Zealand
OFC
86th
Wales/Bosnia & Herzegovina or Italy/Northern Ireland*
UEFA
32nd/71st or 12th/69th
Ukraine/Sweden or Poland/Albania*
UEFA
28th/43rd or 31st/63rd
Slovakia/Kosovo or Türkiye/Romania*
UEFA
45th/80th or 25th/47th
Czechia/Ireland or Denmark/North Macedonia*
UEFA
44th/59th or 21st/65th
*Successful playoff teams will only be confirmed in March 2026
Easiest World Cup Draw for the USMNT
Pochettino and his players will be hoping for the kindest possible group in order to avoid an early exit.
From Pot 2, their easiest opposition would be Australia based on FIFA’s world rankings, but every group must have at least one UEFA nation within it. That means Austria, who are 24th in the rankings, are the team the USMNT will want to come up against.
South Africa, the hosts of the 2010 World Cup, are the lowest-ranked team from Pot 3. The world’s 61st strongest international side have lost all three previous clashes with the USMNT.
Including nations involved in next year’s playoffs, who have all been put into Pot 4, OFC minnows New Caledonia are comfortably the worst team with a ranking of 149. But with the USMNT unable to face any inter-confederation playoff side, 86th-ranked New Zealand are the weakest side they can duel from Pot 4.
Nation
Pot
FIFA World Ranking
Austria
2
24th
South Africa
3
61st
New Zealand
4
86th
Hardest World Cup Draw for the USMNT
Croatia are the team from Pot 2 that everyone will want to avoid. They reached the final in 2018 and semifinal in 2022, boasting bags of experience and some terrific players. They are tenth in the rankings and would have ordinarily be in Pot 1 had only one country been hosting the 2026 tournament.
With UEFA the only federation from which two teams can be drawn into the same group, facing Pot 4 playoff hopefuls Italy would be a disastrous scenario for the USMNT. The Azzurri, who finished behind Norway in qualifying, will need to beat Northern Ireland and then either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina to reach the tournament.
Norway are technically the toughest nation in Pot 3, but three UEFA sides cannot be in the same group. With Croatia and Italy already featuring in our hypothetical nightmare group, Egypt, who are 34th in the rankings, would be the sternest Pot 3 opponent.
Nation
Federation
FIFA World Ranking
Croatia
UEFA
10th
Egypt
CAF
34th
Italy*
UEFA
12th
*Playoff team