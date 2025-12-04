SI

USMNT’s Potential Opponents in 2026 World Cup Draw

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are under pressure to perform at home.

Ewan Ross-Murray

The USMNT are eagerly anticipating Friday’s draw.
The USMNT are eagerly anticipating Friday's draw.

Nerves are jangling and anticipation building ahead of Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup draw in which the USMNT will discover their three group stage opponents.

While they already know they will be contesting Group D, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are currently unaware of who they will face on home soil. They will be keeping their fingers tightly crossed for a favorable draw, but featuring in a potential ‘Group of Death’ remains a possibility.

The USMNT feature in Pot 1 owing to their host status and should, on paper at least, be gifted a simpler route to the knockout phase as a result. However, some extremely challenging opponents are still on the cards.

Here are their potential opponents for the World Cup group stage.

How Will the 2026 World Cup Draw Work for the USMNT?

With the USMNT placed in Pot 1, they know they will face one side from each of the other three pots during the group stage. They will avoid any nations in their own pot, which includes the likes of Spain, France, Argentina, Brazil and England.

They will face a team from Pot 2, 3 and 4 but they are not able to come up against any other CONCACAF side. That means they will avoid fellow co-hosts Mexico and Canada—who are in Pot 1 anyway—as well as Panama, Haiti, Curaçao, Jamaica and Suriname—the latter two yet to qualify but will feature in March’s inter-confederation playoffs.

The USMNT will not be able to be drawn against any side in the inter-confederation playoffs, ruling out clashes with not only Jamiaca and Suriname, but Bolivia, Iraq, New Caledonia and DR Congo, too.

Potential World Cup Group Stage Opponents for the USMNT

Pot 2

Nation

Federation

FIFA World Ranking

Croatia

UEFA

10th

Morocco

CAF

11th

Colombia

CONMEBOL

13th

Uruguay

CONMEBOL

16th

Switzerland

UEFA

17th

Japan

AFC

18th

Senegal

CAF

19th

Iran

AFC

20th

South Korea

AFC

22nd

Ecuador

CONMEBOL

23rd

Austria

UEFA

24th

Australia

AFC

26th

Pot 3

Nation

Federation

FIFA World Ranking

Norway

UEFA

29th

Egypt

CAF

34th

Algeria

CAF

35th

Scotland

UEFA

36th

Paraguay

CONMEBOL

39th

Tunisia

CAF

40th

Ivory Coast

CAF

42nd

Uzbekistan

AFC

50th

Qatar

AFC

51st

Saudi Arabia

AFC

60th

South Africa

CAF

61st

Pot 4

Nation

Federation

FIFA World Ranking

Jordan

AFC

66th

Cabo Verde

CAF

68th

Ghana

CAF

72nd

New Zealand

OFC

86th

Wales/Bosnia & Herzegovina or Italy/Northern Ireland*

UEFA

32nd/71st or 12th/69th

Ukraine/Sweden or Poland/Albania*

UEFA

28th/43rd or 31st/63rd

Slovakia/Kosovo or Türkiye/Romania*

UEFA

45th/80th or 25th/47th

Czechia/Ireland or Denmark/North Macedonia*

UEFA

44th/59th or 21st/65th

*Successful playoff teams will only be confirmed in March 2026

Easiest World Cup Draw for the USMNT

Austria celebrate
Austria will be tough but beatable opponents. / Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Pochettino and his players will be hoping for the kindest possible group in order to avoid an early exit.

From Pot 2, their easiest opposition would be Australia based on FIFA’s world rankings, but every group must have at least one UEFA nation within it. That means Austria, who are 24th in the rankings, are the team the USMNT will want to come up against.

South Africa, the hosts of the 2010 World Cup, are the lowest-ranked team from Pot 3. The world’s 61st strongest international side have lost all three previous clashes with the USMNT.

Including nations involved in next year’s playoffs, who have all been put into Pot 4, OFC minnows New Caledonia are comfortably the worst team with a ranking of 149. But with the USMNT unable to face any inter-confederation playoff side, 86th-ranked New Zealand are the weakest side they can duel from Pot 4.

Nation

Pot

FIFA World Ranking

Austria

2

24th

South Africa

3

61st

New Zealand

4

86th

Hardest World Cup Draw for the USMNT

Mateo Retegui
Italy are in the playoffs but will only be in Pot 4 if they qualify. / Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Croatia are the team from Pot 2 that everyone will want to avoid. They reached the final in 2018 and semifinal in 2022, boasting bags of experience and some terrific players. They are tenth in the rankings and would have ordinarily be in Pot 1 had only one country been hosting the 2026 tournament.

With UEFA the only federation from which two teams can be drawn into the same group, facing Pot 4 playoff hopefuls Italy would be a disastrous scenario for the USMNT. The Azzurri, who finished behind Norway in qualifying, will need to beat Northern Ireland and then either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina to reach the tournament.

Norway are technically the toughest nation in Pot 3, but three UEFA sides cannot be in the same group. With Croatia and Italy already featuring in our hypothetical nightmare group, Egypt, who are 34th in the rankings, would be the sternest Pot 3 opponent.

Nation

Federation

FIFA World Ranking

Croatia

UEFA

10th

Egypt

CAF

34th

Italy*

UEFA

12th

*Playoff team

