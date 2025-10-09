USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Ecuador: Pulisic Leads in Best Form of His Life
The U.S. men’s national team is back in action to kick off the penultimate international window of 2025, as they take on Ecuador at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium before looking ahead to a matchup with Australia.
Against Ecuador, the USMNT faces the second-place finishers in South American World Cup qualifying and the 24th-ranked team in the world, providing Mauricio Pochettino’s side with a strong test.
While Pochettino’s first year with the USMNT saw some less-than-ideal outcomes, the Argentine manager may have found a new lease on success with his adjustment to a 3-4-3 formation, which led to a 2–0 win over Japan.
It would be easy to stick the Stars and Stripes into its usual 4-3-3, but that has not garnered results, leaving Pochettino with a major decision to make for Friday’s clash.
Here’s what the USMNT’s XI could look like against Ecuador.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Ecuador (3-4-3)
GK: Matt Freese—The New York City FC goalkeeper has been the de facto No. 1 in 2025 for the USMNT, and there has been no legitimate challenger in recent months, even with Matt Turner back in MLS with the New England Revolution.
CB: Tim Ream—The Charlotte FC veteran shifts to right center back, allowing him to link up with Alex Freeman on the right side.
CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers—Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Tristan Blackmon started against Japan in the back three, but is not on the roster for October, so Celtic FC mainstay Carter-Vickers comes back in.
CB: Chris Richards—The Crystal Palace stalwart has been the USMNT’s best defender in 2025, and is arguably the team’s most important defensive player.
RWB: Alex Freeman—It’s been a breakout year with the USMNT and Orlando City SC for Alex Freeman, and he appears as much of a lock to start for Pochettino as anyone.
CM: Malik Tillman—The best creative player for the USMNT at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, Tillman has had some challenges adapting to life in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, but should remain a USMNT starter.
CM: Weston McKennie—The Juventus midfielder has been in middling form in Serie A, but will look to prove himself as a true starter with the American squad after sporadic minutes under Pochettino.
LWB: Antonee Robinson—The man they call “Jedi” returns to the USMNT for the first time since March, and the Fulham defender could slot in at the role Columbus Crew midfielder Max Arfsten has been playing.
RW: Alejandro Zendejas—After scoring against Japan, Zendejas endeared himself to USMNT fans and, with five goals and three assists in 12 games with Club América in Liga MX, should earn another start
ST: Folarin Balogun—With a goal and an assist in five Ligue 1 games with AS Monaco, Balogun remains the best option up top for Pochettino.
LW: Christian Pulisic—Leading the Serie A Golden Boot race with four goals and two assists with AC Milan, Christian Pulisic comes into this USMNT camp in the best form of his life.