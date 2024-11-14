USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Jamaica: Concacaf Nations League
The United States men's national team returns to action this week in Concacaf Nations League action against Jamaica.
The Stars and Stripes aim to return to winning ways after falling 2–0 during the October international break to rivals Mexico in new manager Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge. With several prominent figures like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie back in the squad, the USMNT should have more than enough to get the job done in the first match of the quarterfinals.
Pochettino could look to utilize a 4-2-3-1 setup with Tim Weah and Pulisic operating out wide while Brenden Aaronson runs the show as an attacking midfielder. Folarin Balogun and Gio Reyna weren't included in Pochettino's squad as the attackers are recovering from respective shoulder and groin injuries.
Here's how the USMNT could lineup in the first leg vs. Jamaica.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Jamaica (4-2-3-1)
GK: Matt Turner—Turner starts in between the sticks and could look rather rusty given his lack of minutes at Crystal Palace this season.
RB: Joe Scally—Scally continues to get minutes at right-back with Sergiño Dest recovering from injury.
CB: Chris Richards—Richards recently returned from injury in the Crystal Palace camp and could be handed a start to help rebuild his fitness.
CB: Tim Ream—The veteran defender offers plenty of experience at the back alongside the young Richards.
LB: Antonee Robinson—The 27-year-old has been a mainstay in the Fulham lineup this season and is one of the first names on Pochettino's team sheet.
DM: Weston McKennie—The Juventus midfielder didn't see much game time in the last few weeks but should still make Pochettino's XI given his quality and experience.
DM: Yunus Musah—Musah gets the nod in the heart of defense alongside McKennie.
RW: Tim Weah—Weah has marked his return from injury with Juventus with three goals in his last five games. The USMNT hope he can replicate that against Jamaica to help share the goalscoring responsibilites with Pulisic.
AM: Brenden Aaronson—The Leeds United midfielder could make the No. 10 position his own with Reyna still sidelined through injury.
LW: Christian Pulisic—Pulisic has been AC Milan's best player so far this season and he'll hope to continue his impressive run of form against Jamaica.
ST: Ricardo Pepi—Even though he's started just three games for PSV Eindhoven, Pepi has still logged six league goals and looks to carry that form over to international duty.