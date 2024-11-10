Mauricio Pochettino Names USMNT Squad for Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals
Mauricio Pochettino announced the USMNT 25-man squad for the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Jamaica.
One month after suffering its first defeat to Mexico since 2019, the U.S. men's national team is gearing up to defend its Concacaf Nations League crown. The Stars and Stripes must first travel to Jamaica to face the Reggae Boyz on Nov. 14 before hosting the second leg of the quarterfinals on Nov. 18 in St. Louis.
The two matches are Pochettino's first competitive tests at the helm of the USMNT. The manager selected a squad that could put the Stars and Stripes on the path to winning its fourth-straight Concacaf Nations League. Unsurprisingly, Christian Pulisic, the USMNT captain, headlines the roster. The 26-year-old is in the best form of his career and already has seven goals and four assists for AC Milan this season.
USMNT veterans Matt Turner, Tim Ream, Weston McKennie and Antonee Robinson bring their top-notch experience to the competition. Yunus Musah will also play a large role in the midfield for the Stars and Stripes, especially after finding the back of the net against Panama in Pochettino's debut.
PSV Eindhoven teammates Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi come into the training camp off the back of impressive performances for their club. Tillman has recorded six goals and four assists across all competitions this season while Pepi has seven goals to his name through 16 appearances.
Chris Richards, Johnny Cardoso, Diego Kochen, Cade Cowell and Tim Weah earned their first call-ups under the new head coach.
Folarin Balogun and Gio Reyna are the big names missing for the USMNT. The striker is recovering from a dislocated shoulder and the midfielder has been out with a groin strain since September.
Here's the full USMNT squad for the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USMNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
USMNT Squad for Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals
Goalkeepers
- Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona Atletic/ESP)
- Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)
- Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids)
- Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG)
Defenders
- Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA)
- Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)
- Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG)
- Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG)
- Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)
- Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER)
- Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO)
Midfielders
- Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG)
- , Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA)
- Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP)
- Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA)
- Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG)
- Yunus Musah (AC Milan; ITA)
- Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA)
- Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED)
Forwards
- Cade Cowell (Guadalajara/MEX)
- Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED),
- Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA)
- Brandon Vazquez (Monterrey/MEX)
- Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA)
- Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX)