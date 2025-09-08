USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Japan: How Much Will Pochettino Tinker?
The U.S. men’s national team is in a tough spot after losing 2–0 to South Korea to open the September international window, and face a massive challenge against No. 17-ranked Japan on Tuesday.
Since Mauricio Pochettino took over as head coach, the USMNT has not beaten a team ranked higher than 35th in the FIFA rankings, and grabbing a result from a Japanese side that has already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be challenging.
Yet, there are a few moves the USMNT could make, personnel-wise, as they continue their own build towards next year’s tournament, despite losing seven of their last eight matches against opposition ranked in the top 30.
Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts Pochettino’s USMNT lineup to look against the Samurai Blue.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Japan (4-2-3-1)
GK: Matt Freese—While Pochettino has tinkered with several pieces in the lineup, the New York City FC goalkeeper looks to be the starter for the USMNT going forward.
RB: Sergiño Dest—Despite some rocky moments in his return to the USMNT, getting the PSV fullback into form is critical ahead of next year’s World Cup.
CB: Tim Ream—Ream was the experience at the back for the USMNT against South Korea, and will hope for a bounce-back performance against Japan.
CB: Chris Richards—After getting some rest due to a slight knock against South Korea, the Crystal Palace defender should reunite with his Gold Cup center back partner in Columbus.
LB: Max Arfsten—Arfsten has been a key piece of Pochettino’s project in 2025.
DM: Tyler Adams—The Bournemouth midfielder has been a fixture in USMNT lineups in 2025 and was seemingly displeased with Pochettino’s comments that dismissed the importance of winning after the South Korea loss.
DM: Luca de la Torre—Pochettino has gone with Vancouver Whitecaps’ Sebastian Berhalter in the double pivot, but look for San Diego FC’s De La Torre to get the chance on Tuesday.
RW: Timothy Weah—Weah had one of the USMNT’s best chances against South Korea, but came up short in the fleeting moments of the second half.
AM: Diego Luna—The Real Salt Lake midfielder has shown well against lesser Concacaf opposition, but will need a statement game against Japan if he wants to continue getting chances in the No. 10 role.
LW: Christian Pulisic—The AC Milan superstar had four shots and created three chances against South Korea, but may need to drift inside to create more against Japan.
ST: Folarin Balogun—Balogun took four shots in just 28 minutes against South Korea and provided the USMNT with a different dynamic in attack after entering for Josh Sargent in the second half.