USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Saudi Arabia: Pochettino Puts Forward Challenge
The U.S. men's national team return to Gold Cup action on Thursday when they take on Saudi Arabia.
After a convincing victory over Trinidad and Tobago, the four-game losing streak is a thing of the past. Vibes aren't completely restored, but it was a crucial result nonetheless. Malik Tillman, in particular, was a standout performer scoring his first goals for the senior team. This game could very well determine which team tops Group D, so the stakes are raised. Mauricio Pochettino will want to see the positives from their last game carry over.
With so much riding on this game, Pochettino goes with a relatively unchanged side putting forward the challenge to the players: perform and earn the USMNT the top spot in the group.
Here’s what the Stars and Stripes’ XI could look like in a pivotal Gold Cup game.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Trinidad and Tobago (4-2-3-1)
GK: Matt Freese—The NYCFC shot-stopper kept a clean sheet and is poised to start once again. If he puts together another strong performance, he could become the starter for the rest of the summer.
RB: Alex Freeman—The Orlando City player gets another opportunity to impress given the USMNT's lack of options in defense.
CB: Chris Richards—Richards is pivotal to maintaining a spine in the team this summer.
CB: Mark McKenzie—McKenzie gets the start after Ream featured against Trinidad and Tobago.
LB: Max Arfsten—Arfsten assisted twice against the Soca Warriors and should start once again.
DM: Johnny Cardoso—Cardoso comes into the side as Pochettino hopes to see any mistakes, like the one he made against Türkiye, are erased this time out.
DM: Luca de la Torre—De la Torre keeps his place in the lineup if Tyler Adams isn't available to start.
RW: Jack McGlynn—The Houston Dynamo forward was solid against Trinidad and Tobago providing his second goal involvement of the summer.
AM: Malik Tillman—Pochettino has consistently stated his affection for the 10 role and the importance in his system. After a two-goal performance last time out, the position is Tillman's to lose this summer.
LW: Diego Luna—The Real Salt Lake player continues to patrol the left flank after assisting two of the USMNT's five goals.
ST: Patrick Agyemang—Agyemang was on the scoresheet and should lead the line once again.