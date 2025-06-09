USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Switzerland: Pochettino Rotates Heavily Before Gold Cup
The U.S. men's national team faces Switzerland in an international friendly on Tuesday at Geodis Park in Nashville ahead of their Gold Cup journey kicking off this weekend.
Mauricio Pochettino suffered a third-straight loss last time out to Türkiye despite Jack McGlynn stunning fans in attendance in East Hartford with a first minute strike. A clumsy decision from Johnny Cardoso resulted in an equalizer before Türkiye took the lead shortly after. Still, it was one of the best performances in the Pochettino era with the USMNT showing a clear desire to execute their strategy.
The road doesn't get any easier on Tuesday facing off against a 20th ranked Switzerland that dispatched Mexico with relative ease. It's one more opportunity before the Gold Cup to evaluate talent, but also impress fans ahead of an important tournament for the USMNT.
Tyler Adams, who had a strong second-half showing, will miss out after suffering a foot injury. Pochettino doesn't consider the injury serious, but keeping the Bournemouth player fit is of priority since he provides leadership in the middle of the park.
Here’s how Pochettino could line up the Americans before the Gold Cup gets underway.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Switzerland (4-2-3-1)
GK: Matt Turner—Turner gets the nod in goal after missing out against
RB: Alex Freeman—Freeman stood out against Türkiye and should be in line for another start, though Pochettino likely won't play him the full 90 again.
CB: Chris Richards—Pochettino keeps the Crystal Palace defender as a starter to provide some solidity in defense.
CB: Tim Ream—The veteran defender starts getting some valuable minutes under his belt should Pochettino call upon him during Gold Cup.
LB: John Tolkin—The 22-year-old comes in for Max Arfsten who was solid at times, but wasteful in the final third.
DM: Sebastian Berhalter—Berhalter didn't appear against Türkiye, so he should be in line for a start here as Pochettino assesses the Vancouver Whitecaps player.
DM: Quinn Sullivan—The Philadelphia Union player partners Berhalter.
RW: Diego Luna—Despite rotating in other areas, Luna continues to start given Pochettino's affection for the Real Salt Lake Player.
AM: Malik Tillman—Tillman's performance against Türkiye earns him another start as he looks to play a vital role in the Gold Cup.
LW: Haji Wright—Wright came off the bench against Türkiye, but Pochettino will want to see a bit more of the Coventry City player.
ST: Brian White—The Vancouver Whitecaps FC striker leads the line after Patrick Agyemang started against Türkiye. Damion Downs needs to also receive some minutes.