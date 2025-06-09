Mauricio Pochettino Confirms USMNT Star to Miss Switzerland Friendly With Foot Injury
U.S. men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino announced Tyler Adams won't play against Switzerland in international friendly action after picking up a foot injury against Türkiye.
Adams came off the bench in Saturday's friendly playing the entirety of the second half. His introduction gave the USMNT some more solidity in midfield, especially after Johnny Cardoso's poor judgement resulted in Arda Güler's equalizer. Adams nearly assisted in the second half with a looping cross, but Malik Tillman was unable to score with his header.
“Tyler is out for tomorrow because he suffered a small issue in his foot. But I think it’s not a big issue. Hope it’s not a big issue. I think we can manage it in a good way and rest it for a few days, and then see if he can be ready for the Gold Cup. That is why he’s not going to be involved tomorrow,” Pochettino said in the buildup to the game.
Adams is one of the few senior European-based players available to Pochettino for the Gold Cup this summer. Names like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Gio Reyna and Antonee Robinson are all absent for a multitude of reasons. Pulisic requested to be left out to recover after his AC Milan season, Robinson underwent a knee operation while Reyna, McKennie and Weah are tied to their clubs this summer competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Despite losing a third-straight match, Pochettino's team looked much improved against Türkiye. There were clear intentions and patterns of play, but the USMNT lacked quality when it mattered to determine the result. Adams helped slow the game down and retain possession, but Pochettino's team will be underdogs once again heading into Tuesday's showdown.
The Argentine needs the Bournemouth midfielder back if they're going to push on this summer given The Gold Cup is the final competitive opportunity before the 2026 World Cup. Not for anything other than getting reps under his belt as well since Pochettino's only been in the job for a short time.
The USMNT kick-off against Switzerland at 8 p.m. ET from Geodis Park in Nashville.