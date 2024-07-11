U.S. Soccer Reached Out to Jurgen Klopp About Head Coach Vacancy, per Report
U.S. Soccer has made “initial contact” with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp over the current head coaching vacancy, Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported Thursday morning.
The federation’s attempt to recruit Klopp comes one day after Gregg Berhalter was fired following the United States men’s national soccer team’s disappointing showing at the Copa America. The USMNT finished third in their group behind Uruguay and Panama and failed to advance to the knockout stages.
Klopp, 57, announced he was stepping down from Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 Premier League season and that he intended to take a break from coaching. The German spent nine transformative years with the club during which Liverpool won a Premier League title in 2020 and a Champions League trophy in 2019.
Prior to his Liverpool stint, Klopp coached for seven years at Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund, where he worked with USMNT star Christian Pulisic.
“I am, how can I say this, running out of energy,” Klopp said in his farewell video to Liverpool in January. “I will find something else to do. But I will not manage a club or country for at least a year.”