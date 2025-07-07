Which USMNT Stars Could Head for Big Transfers Ahead of World Cup 2026?
One year out from the FIFA World Cup 2026 hitting North American soil, the summer of 2025 is looking to be a monumental one for American soccer players and the U.S. men’s national team.
While several star European players sat out the USMNT’s Gold Cup journey, others have taken it in stride and impressed in the team’s run to the final, where they fell 2–1 to Mexico.
Yet, even those without the impressive summers under head coach Mauricio Pochettino could see a move shortly, as everyone looks to raise their level ahead of next year’s World Cup.
Already, Johnny Cardoso has moved from Real Betis to Atlético Madrid, but there could be more moves to come, and Sports Illustrated takes a look at a few of the players who could be lacing up for new clubs.
Malik Tillman From PSV to Bayer Leverkusen
Malik Tillman has been one of the impressive players for the USMNT at the Gold Cup and reportedly looks set to join 2024 Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, after spending three seasons with PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.
The 23-year-old would return to Germany after coming through the Bayern Munich academy, but would do so as a much more polished player, having scored 25 goals and 19 assists in 73 appearances for the Dutch side and been capped 22 times by his country.
At the same time, the reported fee of up to $41 million would make him the second most expensive American transfer, second only to Christian Pulisic’s move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in 2018-19, which totaled $73.1 million.
Given he is a player on the rise and still relatively young, the hope for Leverkusen and former Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag would be that he can step into the role left by Florian Wirtz’s departure, after the 22-year-old left for Liverpool.
Patrick Agyemang From Charlotte FC to Derby County
Patrick Agyemang has carved himself out a key starting role with the USMNT at the Gold Cup and has proven to be one of the best young goal scorers in MLS with Charlotte FC.
Now, he appears set to join English Championship side Derby County, in a move that will take him to Europe, but may not put him against a significantly higher level than he currently faces in MLS.
However, MLS insider Tom Bogert reports that Derby County are splashing the cash to the tune of $8 million for the striker, a nice return for Charlotte FC after initially selecting Agyemang in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.
With Charlotte FC, Agyemang has 18 goals and six assists in 63 games, and has shown to be a versatile goalscorer, finding opportunities on crosses with his six-foot-four frame, and his speed and long stride allowing him to split defenses on long balls.
Although he won the starting role and the eye of Pochettino this summer, making the move to the Championship puts him in a precarious position, where he will have to adapt quickly and maintain his form if he genuinely wants to challenge for a starting spot at next year’s World Cup.
Damion Downs From FC Köln to Southampton
One of the most recent call-ups for the USMNT, FC Köln striker Damion Downs appears set to join Premier League side Southampton, according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.
According to Plettenberg’s report, the transfer fee would be $9.4 million, with potential add-ons which could see the package exceed $11.78 million, with a contract through 2029.
Downs has not gotten many opportunities with the USMNT at the Gold Cup, his first competitive national team camp, but impressed in the 2. Bundesliga in 2024–25, netting 10 goals and five assists in 29 league games, helping his side return to the German top flight.
While the Premier League is a big move for any 21-year-old, Downs’s record could see him adapt, albeit likely at a slower pace, considering the step up from the German second division, where most of his success has come from.
Still, even if it takes him a little while to find his feet in one of the world’s best leagues, making to move at a young age will behoove the American striker, and some surprise form could see him crack the starting lineup for the USMNT over the next year.
Tim Weah Linked with a Move from Juventus
No move is inevitable, but Juventus look to be shopping Timothy Weah this summer, with reports that Nottingham Forest, Marseille, Leeds United, and AS Monaco are among clubs interested in the 24-year-old American.
According to L’Equipe, the Old Lady could be enticed by a fee of at least $16.71 million for the winger, who scored five goals and two assists in 30 Serie A matches in 2024–25, but will hope to maintain a significant role at any club he moves to.