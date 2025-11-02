USMNT’s Tyler Adams Achieves Career Feat Against Manchester City
Tyler Adams may not be known for his goalscoring, but the U.S. men’s national team midfielder netted a big goal for AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, scoring an equalizer at Manchester City.
It marked the 26-year-old’s first goal in the English Premier League after 64 games between Bournemouth and Leeds United, and also his first club goal in any professional competition since scoring for RB Leipzig against Mainz in a 3–2 win in the 2020–21 season.
In 283 professional appearances, Adams now has seven goals. The Premier League also becomes the fifth competition he has scored in, after finding the back of the net in the USL Championship, Major League Soccer, Concacaf Champions Cup and UEFA Champions League.
With the USMNT, Adams has two goals in 52 caps, having scored in two matches against Mexico, including a 1–0 friendly win in 2018 and a 2–0 win in the 2024 Concacaf Nations League final.
Manchester City opened the scoring in Sunday’s match through a 17th-minute goal from Erling Haaland, before Adams barreled in the corner kick in the 25th minute to bring his team back level. The tied match didn’t last long, though, as Haaland rebounded with a 33rd-minute strike to put his side up 2–1 at halftime.
While Adams won’t become a key attacking contributor for USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino, he is likely to play a vital role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the level of his performances could play a significant role in determining how far the U.S. can advance as co-hosts alongside Canada and Mexico.
Before then, though, Adams is likely to join the USMNT for international friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay in November, as well as the pre-World Cup friendlies in the March and June international windows.
The USMNT kick off the 2026 World Cup at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 12.
Tyler Adams Goal History
Team
Result
Type of Goal
New York Red Bulls II
Richmond Kickers 2–1 New York Red Bulls II - 7/31/16
Penalty
New York Red Bulls II
New York Red Bulls II 2–0 FC Cincinati - 8/28/16
Penalty
New York Red Bulls II
Bethlehem Steel 0–2 New York Red Bulls II - 8/28/16
Penalty
New York Red Bulls
New York Red Bulls 3–3 D.C. United - 9/28/17
Right-footed shot
New York Red Bulls
New York Red Bulls 3–3 D.C. United - 9/28/17
Right-footed shot
New York Red Bulls
New York Red Bulls 3–1 Club Tijuana - 3/14/18
Not reported
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig 2–1 Atlético Madrid - 8/13/20
Deflected shot on goal
RB Leipzig
Mainz 3–2 RB Leipzig - 1/23/21
Right-footed shot