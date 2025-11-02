SI

USMNT’s Tyler Adams Achieves Career Feat Against Manchester City

The midfielder had not found the back of the net at the club level since 2021.

Ben Steiner

Tyler Adams scored his first goal in English football as an equalizer against Manchester City.
/ Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Tyler Adams may not be known for his goalscoring, but the U.S. men’s national team midfielder netted a big goal for AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, scoring an equalizer at Manchester City. 

It marked the 26-year-old’s first goal in the English Premier League after 64 games between Bournemouth and Leeds United, and also his first club goal in any professional competition since scoring for RB Leipzig against Mainz in a 3–2 win in the 2020–21 season. 

In 283 professional appearances, Adams now has seven goals. The Premier League also becomes the fifth competition he has scored in, after finding the back of the net in the USL Championship, Major League Soccer, Concacaf Champions Cup and UEFA Champions League. 

With the USMNT, Adams has two goals in 52 caps, having scored in two matches against Mexico, including a 1–0 friendly win in 2018 and a 2–0 win in the 2024 Concacaf Nations League final.

Manchester City opened the scoring in Sunday’s match through a 17th-minute goal from Erling Haaland, before Adams barreled in the corner kick in the 25th minute to bring his team back level. The tied match didn’t last long, though, as Haaland rebounded with a 33rd-minute strike to put his side up 2–1 at halftime.

While Adams won’t become a key attacking contributor for USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino, he is likely to play a vital role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the level of his performances could play a significant role in determining how far the U.S. can advance as co-hosts alongside Canada and Mexico. 

Before then, though, Adams is likely to join the USMNT for international friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay in November, as well as the pre-World Cup friendlies in the March and June international windows.

The USMNT kick off the 2026 World Cup at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 12.

Tyler Adams Goal History

Team

Result

Type of Goal

New York Red Bulls II

Richmond Kickers 2–1 New York Red Bulls II - 7/31/16

Penalty

New York Red Bulls II

New York Red Bulls II 2–0 FC Cincinati - 8/28/16

Penalty

New York Red Bulls II

Bethlehem Steel 0–2 New York Red Bulls II - 8/28/16

Penalty

New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls 3–3 D.C. United - 9/28/17

Right-footed shot

New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls 3–3 D.C. United - 9/28/17

Right-footed shot

New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls 3–1 Club Tijuana - 3/14/18

Not reported

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig 2–1 Atlético Madrid - 8/13/20

Deflected shot on goal

RB Leipzig

Mainz 3–2 RB Leipzig - 1/23/21

Right-footed shot

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

