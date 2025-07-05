USMNT vs. Mexico: The All-Time Record of North America's Biggest Rivalry
Few rivalries in international soccer match the intensity and passion of Mexico vs. the U.S. men's national team.
The stakes are simply higher whenever these two Concacaf giants meet. History, honor, prestige and the identity of both nations are put on the line. There's always fireworks when the Stars and Stripes clash with El Tri. There are no friendly matches between these two nations—though there have, technically, been plenty.
For a deeply soccer loving nation like Mexico, losing to their neighbors to the north in a sport that is far from their most popular and most dominant, is unforgivable. For a rising soccer country like the U.S., obsessed with winning, overtaking Mexico as the region's dominant force is a must.
It's a bitter rivalry. From a 50-year Mexican dominance, to "Dos A Cero," to El Tri finally conquering Columbus in 2016 and to that fateful afternoon in Jeonju, South Korea in 2002. The rivalry goes back nearly a century.
Fast forward to the present, the USMNT and Mexico will clash in the 2025 Gold Cup final, adding another chapter to their fierce rivalry.
Before they take the field at NRG Stadium next Sunday, Sports Illustrated looks back at the historic head-to-head record of the enormous rivalry between Mexico and the USMNT.
USMNT VS. Mexico: All-Time Head-to-Head Record
- Games Played: 78
- Mexico: 37 wins
- United States: 24 wins
- Draws: 17
Mexico still leads the all-time head-to-head by a considerable margin. However, the USMNT has managed to close the gap significantly after El Tri went on a 24-game unbeaten run following the first meeting of the rivalry, where the USMNT beat Mexico 4–2 in 1934.
Overall, Mexico has the upper-hand in the rivalry in friendly games and almost every other official competition where it's faced the USMNT. One of the few exceptions, is the most important competition of them all.
USMNT vs. Mexico: FIFA World Cup Head-to-Head Record
On July 17, 2002, the USMNT defeated Mexico 2–0 in the round of 16 of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the only time these two nations have met in the most prestigious competition in the sport.
Brian McBride and Landon Donovan were the goalscorers on the day, with the latter scoring one of his six career goals vs. El Tri, the most of any USMNT player in the rivalry.
That afternoon in Jeonju, South Korea, is a date that will forever live in infamy as one of the darkest days in El Tri's history. For the USMNT, on the other hand, it's one of its greatest ever results, one that secured bragging rights over its bitter rivals for generations to come and that gave birth to the "Dos A Cero" folklore.
El Tri leads the all-time record in the rivalry, but the USMNT has the most important win of them all.
USMNT vs. Mexico: Gold Cup Head-to-Head Record
- Games Played: 8
- Mexico: 5 wins
- United States.: 3 wins
Mexico is the winningest side in Gold Cup history, having lifted the trophy nine times to the USMNT's seven. Five of those El Tri titles came by defeating the USMNT in the final, including the 2011 championship, where Giovani Dos Santos scored one of the most memorable goals in the history of the rivalry.
This coming Sunday, July 6, a new chapter of the rivalry will be written in the 2025 Gold Cup final.
USMNT vs. Mexico: World Cup Qualifiers Head-to-Head Record
- Games Played: 31
- Mexico: 16 wins
- United States: 7 wins
- Draws: 8
Mexico and the USMNT have faced each other the most in World Cup qualifiers. El Tri has the overwhelming advantage over its northern neighbors.
The "Dos A Cero" mantra began even before the 2002 World Cup. It all started when the USMNT decided to start hosting their matches vs. Mexico in the qualifiers in Ohio since 2001. The Stars and Stripes have defeated Mexico 2–0 in five of the six qualifier matches played in that state since.
However, Mexico did manage to win at the daunted Columbus Crew stadium once. El Tri defeated the USMNT 2–1 at on their home soil in 2016 when it visited during the qualifier stages, a result that played a significant role in the U.S. failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
On the other hand, the USMNT has never defeated El Tri in an official match on Mexican soil, including 11 unsuccessful tries at El Tri's fortress in Mexico City, the mythical Estadio Azteca.
USMNT vs. Mexico: Most Recent Meeting
Mexico defeated the USMNT 2–0 in their most recent meeting, an international friendly on Oct. 15, 2024.
Raúl Jiménez announced his return to El Tri with a stunning free kick to open the scoring, before assisting César Huerta for the second. It was a much-needed dominant display by El Tri against their rivals after not beating them since 2019.
The game was also Mauricio Pochettino's second as manager of the USMNT. Although he didn't have some of his more high-profile players available—like in the upcoming Gold Cup final—it was an unacceptable performance by the Pochettino's side against their biggest rivals.
The stage is now set for Sunday's Gold Cup final, where the USMNT and Mexico will fight once again for supremacy over North American soccer. It'll also be the last official match the two nations will play before they, alongside Canada, take the pitch in the 2026 World Cup they'll co-host.