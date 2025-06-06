USMNT vs. Turkey: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The U.S. men’s national team is just over one year away from kicking off the second FIFA World Cup on American soil, and needs every opportunity to prepare ahead of the tournament under a relatively new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino.
On Saturday, they get their first chance of the summer in a friendly matchup against UEFA’s Turkey as they hit the pitch in East Hartford, Connecticut. While roster selection has been a significant issue heading into the tournament, with a lack of top-choice European-based players, defining a tactical identity within the group remains vital for Pochettino.
At the same time, the opportunity for the MLS heavy squad serves as preparation for this month’s Concacaf Gold Cup, and gives the first of several chances to lesser-capped players to crack the roster for next year’s World Cup.
Here’s all you need to know heading into Saturday’s friendly matchup, the first of two friendlies ahead of the Gold Cup, with the U.S. also set to face Switzerland on Tuesday.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Turkey Kick-Off?
- Location: East Hartford, Connecticut
- Stadium: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
- Date: Saturday, June 7
- Kick-off Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT
USMNT vs. Turkey head-to-head record (all-time)
- USMNT: 2 wins
- Turkey: 1 win
- Draws: 1
Last matchup: USMNT 2–1 Turkey (June 1, 2014) - International Friendly
Current Form (all competitions)
USMNT
Turkey
USMNT 1–2 Canada - 3/23/2025
Hungary 0–3 Turkey - 3/23/2025
Panama 1–0 USA - 3/20/2025
Turkey 3–1 Hungary - 3/20/2025
USA 3–0 Costa Rica - 1/22/2025
Turkey 1–3 Montenegro - 11/19/2024
USA 3–1 Venezuela - 3/18/2025
Turkey 0–0 Wales - 11/16/2024
USA 4–2 Jamaica - 11/18/2024
Iceland 2–4 Turkey - 10/14/2024
How to watch USMNT vs. Turkey on TV
Language
Channel
English
TNT, Max, Peacock, TruTV
Spanish
Telemundo, Universo
USMNT Team News
Even without star players such as Christian Pulisic, the friendlies and Gold Cup remain a critical piece in the buildup to next year’s World Cup for the U.S. men’s national team, and an opportunity to unearth players that could contribute to the future.
Much attention will be on the 16 MLS players on the roster and what their impact can be to the team, as they take on a challenging UEFA opponent that holds its own hopes of qualifying and building toward next year’s World Cup.
With Folarin Balogun and Josh Sargent unavailable, Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Brian White and Charlotte FC’s Patrick Agyemang will likely battle for the starting striker role, or potentially play alongside one another.
White has 15 goals in 22 matches in all competitions this season, playing a critical role in Vancouver’s MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup success. Meanwhile, Agyemang has scored six goals and an assist in MLS play.
In midfield, names to watch include Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna, who was a standout at March’s Nations League, as well as AFC Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams and Real Betis’s Johny Cardoso, two of the few European-based players in the team.
A critical question remains in net, however. Matt Turner of Crystal Palace is likely to start, but will be challenged by the MLS duo of Chicago Fire’s Chris Brady and New York City FC’s Matt Freese.
Additionally, fullback Sergiño Dest pulled out of the squad last minute, keeping him sidelined alongside familiar stars—Balogun, Pulisic, Sargent, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Gio Reyna, Yunus Musah, Ricardo Pepi, and Antonee Robinson.
It may not be a full-strength USMNT, but it is still an opportunity to build for 2026, which is of the utmost importance in the next month.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Turkey (4-2-3-1): Turner; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Arfsten; Cardoso, Adams; Luna, Tillman, Wright; White
Turkey Team News
Ranked No. 27 in the most recent FIFA World Rankings, Turkey are looking to keep the good times rolling in international soccer after making a run to the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024.
They are currently on track to qualify for the World Cup next summer and are using the U.S. match as well as an upcoming clash with Mexico as preparation for it's next World Cup qualifying window in September.
Led by head coach Vincenzo Montella, Turkey boasts a team with numerous top-tier players, including attackers Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, and midfield captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who recently came off a heartbreaking UEFA Champions League loss with Inter Milan.
Among top Turkish players missing are Yunus Akgün and Enes Ünal, both dealing with knee issues which are holding them out of the camp.
Turkey Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT (4–2–3–1): Çakır; Müldür, Akaydin, Söyüncü, Eskihellaç; Çalhanoğlu, Özcan; Yılmaz, Güler, Tıknaz; Yıldız
USMNT vs. Turkey Score Prediction:
The U.S. men's national team will have several players itching to make a critical contribution through these two friendlies and to establish themselves as players that could be looked at for next year's World Cup roster. However, due to the lack of European talent and true game-changing players, a draw could be in the cards.
Prediction: USMNT 1–1 Turkey