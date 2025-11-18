USMNT vs. Uruguay—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The U.S. men’s national team close out the November international window against Uruguay looking to win their third straight match.
Mauricio Pochettino’s team are riding high after winning consecutive games for the first time since the Concacaf Gold Cup. Gio Reyna and Folarin Balogun were on the scoresheet against Paraguay in another strong showing despite the number of star absentees.
Up next is a Uruguay side coming off a scoreless draw against Mexico. Marcelo Bielsa’s La Celeste are undefeated in their last five matches and are bound for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The USMNT are looking for some revenge as well. The last time these two countries played each other, the Stars and Stripes were eliminated from the 2024 Copa América in the group stage.
Sports Illustrated previews USMNT’s international friendly against Uruguay.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Uruguay Kick-Off?
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Kick-Off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT
USMNT vs. Uruguay Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- USMNT: 0 wins
- Uruguay: 1 win
- Draws: 2
- Last Meeting: USMNT 0–1 Uruguay (July 1, 2024)—2024 Copa América Group Stage
Current Form (All Competitions)
USMNT
Uruguay
USMNT 2–1 Paraguay - 11/15/25
Mexico 0–0 Uruguay - 11/15/25
USMNT 2–1 Australia - 10/14/25
Uzbekistan 1–2 Uruguay - 10/13/25
USMNT 1–1 Ecuador - 10/10/25
Uruguay 1–0 Dominican Republic - 10/10/25
USMNT 2–0 Japan - 9/9/25
Chile 0–0 Uruguay - 9/9/25
USMNT 0–2 South Korea - 9/6/25
Uruguay 3–0 Peru - 9/4/25
How to Watch USMNT vs. Uruguay on TV, Live Stream
Language
Channel
English
TNT, TruTV, HBO Max, Peacock
Spanish
Universo
USMNT Team News
The USMNT emerged unscathed from their win against Paraguay. Every player who featured should be available.
Pochettino might want to get one final look this year at fringe players, but he would be wise to start a similar lineup to the one that defeated Paraguay.
Tanner Tessmann and Cristian Roldan were solid in midfield and should get the nod once again. Same goes for Gio Reyna who scored his first goal in 601 days against Paraguay. Sebastian Berhalter is a candidate to start alongside Tessmann as well.
Defense should largely be unchanged with Joe Scally set for another opportunity at right center back. Pochettino could move him further forward as a wingback and bring in Auston Trusty, but Alex Freeman should get a start before the USMNT breaks until 2026.
In attack, Pochettino could name Haji Wright to the lineup just as he did against Australia to close out October. Diego Luna might also come in for Brenden Aaronson who struggled in the final third on Saturday.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Uruguay
USMNT predicted lineup vs. Uruguay (3-4-3): Freese; Scally, Robinson, Ream; Freeman, Tessmann, Berhalter, Arfsten; Reyna, Wright, Luna.
Uruguay Team News
Bielsa rotated in key areas against Mexico, but should name a strong lineup to close out the international break.
Despite missing key stars like Darwin Núñez and Federico Valverde, Uruguay pose a physical challenge for the USMNT.
La Celeste can field a La Liga center back partnership with José María Giménez and Ronald Araújo. Manuel Ugarte could also come into midfield serving as protection for the back line. Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigo Bentancur played the full 90 against El Tri, but should start once again.
Club América’s Brian Rodríguez and Palmeiras’ Facundo Torres could get the start in attack as well.
Uruguay Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT
Uruguay predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-3-3): Mele; Varela, Gimenez, Araujo, Piquerez; Bentancur, Uguarte, Zalazar; Rodriguez, Aguirre, Torres
USMNT vs. Uruguay Score Prediction
The USMNT face a tougher, more physical side to close out November. Uruguay will press high and force the USMNT into difficult situations.
Even though it’s still an international friendly, the Stars and Stripes are taking each game seriously. Multiple players highlighted the desire to win despite the low stakes in recent outings. Another positive result would cement the building momentum for a side that’s desperately needed it in recent months.
However, Uruguay are staunch defensively. The USMNT also struggled to create big chances against Paraguay. Goals will be hard to come by, as evidenced by their 0–0 draw with Mexico.