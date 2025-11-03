USMNT World Cup Roster Tracker: Ranking the Five Best Players of the Week
There are just over 200 days to go until the U.S. men’s national team laces up and hits the pitch for the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at SoFi Stadium.
With the pressing issues of form and fitness, and a desire to crack head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s 26-player roster, each match at club level is critical for every player as they look towards their ultimate goal of representing the country.
A number of high-profile players were in action, but it was actually those who are on the periphery who stood up to be counted as the calendar flipped over until November.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s top five USMNT performances of the week.
5. Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Pochettino has largely overlooked Joe Scally, but the man with 21 USMNT caps helped Borussia Mönchengladbach keep a clean sheet in a 4–0 win over FC St. Pauli in Bundesliga action.
Scally played all 90 minutes as a right wingback and got forward to fire a shot off the post, while also chipping in with seven defensive contributions.
With the shift to a back three for the USMNT, a prolonged period of good form as a right wingback could put him back into the running for a 2026 World Cup roster spot.
4. Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)
Ricardo Pepi kept up his strong form in the Eredivisie with a goal in a 5–2 win over Fortuna Sittard, his fourth of the season, to help PSV Eindhoven to second in the league table.
While the former FC Dallas standout didn’t start the match, he made quick work off the bench after entering in the 60th minute. Outside of the goal, he completed all 10 of his attempted passes and had 15 touches as an impactful substitute.
The worry for Pepi, though, is the lack of starts. PSV have leaned on Guus Til and Ismael Saibari to lead the attack, and both hit the scoresheet in the win as well. However, after the game, manager Peter Bosz reiterated that Pepi is his top choice, but has been held out due to the team’s success.
3. Auston Trusty (Celtic)
It hasn’t been a stellar 2025–26 campaign for either Celtic or Rangers, with both changing managers in the blink of an eye. But despite their respective struggles, the Old Firm remains one of the world’s most intense derbies, and an American defender was in the thick of it all on Sunday afternoon.
Auston Trusty, who has largely been left out of the USMNT under Pochettino, helped Celtic to a 3–1 win over Rangers in the Scottish League Cup semifinal, putting up an assist in the 120-minute effort after the game ended 1–1 after 90 minutes.
The 27-year-old only returned to action midweek after recovering from a foot injury, and stood out in the semifinal, earning the club’s Player of the Match award.
2. Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)
Tyler Adams isn’t known for scoring goals. Yet, he bagged his first goal since 2021, and the first of his in the Premier League, in AFC Bournemouth’s 3–1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
The goal came in his 65th Premier League appearance, and was just the seventh goal of his professional career, with three of those seven coming with New York Red Bulls II in the USL Championship.
While the Cherries weren’t able to pull out a positive result at the Etihad Stadium, Adams had a career moment to remember. However, he had to come out in the 80th minute with what looked to be a minor knee injury after receiving treatment on the field.
1. Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)
While players in Europe will play right through to the summer, the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs are vital to the American players playing on home soil. Any players eliminated won’t have any club matches until the season starts up again in February, missing out on time to find form ahead of the World Cup.
Max Arfsten and the Columbus Crew faced that issue on Sunday night, sitting on the brink of elimination after losing Game 1 of their first-round best-of-three series against Hell is Real rivals FC Cincinnati.
Yet, Arfsten and his side stepped up, with the American netting the opening and eventual winning goal in a 4–0 victory, which forced a decisive Game 3 in one of the league’s most heated rivalries. In addition to his goal, he also had an assist, eight completed dribbles, and created four chances, earning him Player of the Match honors.
Game 3 of the series is set for Nov. 8 at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium.