USWNT Great Alyssa Naeher Announces Decision on Future in International Soccer
Alyssa Naeher, a standout goalkeeper for the U.S. Women's National Team since 2014 and the team's starter since 2017, will retire from international play following the team's upcoming friendlies at England and the Netherlands, the USWNT announced Monday.
“Having the opportunity to be a part of the USWNT for the past 15 years has been the greatest honor,” Naeher said, per the USWNT release. “When I began this journey, I never could have imagined where it would take me, and now I find myself so grateful for all the incredible teammates that I have shared the field with; teammates that have turned into lifelong friends. To all my teammates, coaches and staff, thank you all for pushing me, supporting me, and making me a better person/player every single day. A special thanks goes to my family. You have traveled all over the world and were in my corner every step of the way and I love you all.
“This has been a special team to be a part of and I am beyond proud of what we have achieved both on and off the field. The memories I have made over the years will last me a lifetime. I know one chapter is ending, but I am so excited to continue to see the growth of this team going forward and what more they can accomplish.”
Naeher has been among the most decorated goalkeepers in United States history, with a pair of World Cup wins (2015, '19) and an Olympic gold medal ('24) to her name. She is the only goalkeeper in women's soccer history to record shutouts in a World Cup Final and Olympic gold medal game. She has also been a part of a pair of CONCACAF women's championship teams and the 2024 CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup team.
Naeher will play for the USWNT in its pair of friendlies across the pond, with the game against England scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 and the Netherlands on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
While this is the end of her international career, Naeher plans to return to the Chicago Red Stars for her 10th season with the club. She holds the league records for both saves and appearances by a goalkeeper. The Stars have finished as NWSL runners-up twice during her run (2019, '21). Naeher previously had two stints with the Boston Breakers in the WPS and NWSL, and a two-season tenure with Turbine Potsdam.