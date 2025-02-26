Four Players That Made Their USWNT Debut at the SheBelieves Cup
Several emerging stars have made their competitive debuts for the U.S. women's national team during the SheBelieves Cup.
Head coach Emma Hayes made her intentions clear this camp, telling media that she would use the competitive window to test the upcoming talent in the USWNT ranks. Hayes has already fulfilled her promise as four young stars received their first cap for the country in games against Colombia and Australia.
The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) continues to develop the next generation of national team stars, with 17 of the 23 current squad members competing in the U.S. top flight. All four U.S. debutants have been plying their trade in the NWSL.
Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current)
Kansas City Current forward Michelle Cooper made her debut appearance for the USA on matchday one of the SheBelieves Cup against Colombia, coming off the bench in the 64th minute to replace Yazmeen Ryan.
The nation's game against Australia followed a similar script, with Cooper subbed into the in the 62nd minute. Only this time, Cooper stole her moment, sending a strike into the back of the net to give the USA the 2-0 lead just six minutes after being brought on.
The 22-year-old starred for Kansas City Current throughout the 2024 NWSL season, playing a total of 1,502 minutes throughout the campaign. Cooper received her first call up to the senior national team for the SheBelieves Cup camp, and has already made a lasting impression.
Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC)
Angel City's Gisele Thompson earned her first senior cap in the team's 2-0 victory over Colombia, replacing Jenna Nighswonger in the 76th minute. The 19-year-old defender earned her first start in the team's second tournament match, featuring at right-back behind older sister Alyssa Thompson.
The Thompson sisters made history in the team's 2-1 victory over Australia, becoming the second sibling duo to start for the USWNT after Kristie and Sam Mewis.
Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit)
Tara McKeown was the nation's third debutant in the match against Colombia, starting the game at the center of defense alongside veteran Emily Sonnett. The Washington Spirit defender played the entire game against the South American side, showcasing her potential on the international stage.
McKeown starred for Washington Spirit during the 2024 NWSL season, picking up 2,670 minutes in the team's second-place campaign. The 25-year-old was knocking on Hayes's door after a formidable year last season, ranking in the top ten percent of defenders for successful passes, tackles won, duals won and recoveries.
Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current)
Claire Hutton was the second Kansas City Current player to debut for the U.S. women's national team at the SheBelieves Cup, starting in central midfield against Australia.
The 19-year-old has played one season in the NWSL since being drafted by Kansas City ahead of the 2024 season. After logging 1,827 NWSL minutes last year, Hutton's first national team call-up felt well deserved.
The midfielder showcased her talent against the Matildas, working alongside Korbin Albert and Jaedyn Shaw to orchestrate the game's tempo from the middle.