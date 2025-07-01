USWNT vs. Canada: Allstate Continental Clasico Preview, Predictions, Lineups
For the first time in history, the U.S. women’s national team will take on the Canada women’s national team in the Allstate Continental Clásico.
The top two Concacaf women’s national teams are gearing up for a thrilling clash in Washington D.C. to cap off a busy month for both the U.S. and Canada. The USWNT faced Ireland in two international friendlies that each ended in a 4–0 victory for the Stars and Stripes while the CANWNT defeated Haiti and Costa Rica in two lopsided affairs.
The biggest test of the summer for both teams now comes against one another at Audi Field. The USWNT and Canada have faced off 66 times so far, with their two most recent battles being decided by a penalty shootout. The Stars and Stripes came out on top in both of those matches, extending their four-year unbeaten streak against the Reds.
No matter what has happened in the past, though, the Allstate Continental Clásico offers the opportunity for a new edition to the rivalry between the Concacaf powerhouses. The highly anticipated fixture will be the first time the USWNT features in an Allstate Continental Clásico after the U.S. men’s national team played the two previous matches.
The pressure will be on the Olympic champions to deliver on home soil against the Reds. Canada, on the other hand, will relish the opportunity to secure its first victory over the Stars and Stripes since 2021.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Allstate Continental Clásico.
What Time Does USWNT vs. Canada Kick-Off?
- Location: Washington D.C., United States
- Stadium: Audi Field
- Date: Tuesday, July 2 / Wednesday, July 3
- Kick-off Time: 00:30 BST / 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
USWNT vs. Canada Head-to-Head Record
- USWNT: 2 wins
- Canada: 1 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last Meeting: USWNT 2–2 (5–4 pens) Canada (Apr. 9, 2024) - SheBelieves Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
USWNT
Canada
USWNT 4–0 Ireland - 06/29/25
Canada 4–1 Costa Rica - 06/27/25
USWNT 4–0 Ireland- 06/26/25
Canada 3–1 Haiti - 06/03/25
USWNT 4–0 Jamaica - 06/03/25
Canada 4–1 Haiti - 05/31/25
USWNT 3–0 China - 05/31/25
Canada 0–1 Argentina - 04/08/25
USWNT 1–2 Brazil - 04/08/25
Canada 3–0 Argentina - 04/04/25
How to Watch USWNT vs. Canada on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
TNT, truTV, Max, Peacock, UNIVERSO, fuboTV
United Kingdom
N/A
Canada
OneSoccer, fuboTV
USWNT Team News
Emma Hayes will once again have to get by without many of her star players, including the dominant “Triple Espresso” front line of Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman. The latter is still recovering from a lingering back injury while Smith and Swanson are pregnant.
Emily Fox, who just helped Arsenal win the Women’s Champions League, is also unavailable after a grueling season in Europe. Manchester United’s Phallon Tullis-Joyce is resting this summer as well, leaving Hayes with a roster mostly of NWSL players.
Expect to see many of the experienced USWNT players back in Hayes’s lineup after the manager fully rotated her squad for the team’s second match against Ireland. The former Chelsea boss could opt to play her third different goalkeeper in as many matches, though, giving Angelina Anderson the opportunity to make her USWNT debut.
The only uncertainty remains with Rose Lavelle; the midfielder made her return to the national team after missing nearly seven months due to an ankle injury. Her minutes are still being managed, but she will get the nod as the No. 10 so long as she is fit and ready to play from the opening whistle.
USWNT Predicted Lineup vs. Canada
USWNT predicted lineup vs. Canada (4-2-3-1): Anderson; Patterson, Sonnett, Girma, Reale; Coffey, Hutton; Cooper, Lavelle, Thompson; Biyendolo
USWNT Players to Watch
With so many veterans out, many USWNT players are seizing their chances to prove their worth to Hayes. Alyssa Thompson, in particular, made the most of her two appearances against Ireland. The 20-year-old, who came into this window with just one international goal to her name, found the back of the net in both matches.
Even more impressive is Thompson scored a goal at TQL Stadium just seven minutes after she was subbed into the game. It is impossible to replicate what Smith does for the U.S. up top, but Thompson has seamlessly fit into Hayes’s attack in the absence of the Portland Thorns’ forward.
Avery Patterson is another emerging talent that impressed this camp. The 23-year-old got the nod in the USWNT’s first match against Ireland and scored the first goal of her USWNT career.
The Houston Dash standout is versatile enough to fill in at right back in the absence of Fox while also being available to play as a right winger, right wing-back or a right midfielder should Hayes need. Patterson’s dribbling ability and creativity could be the key to penetrating Canada’s disciplined defense.
Canada Team News
Unlike the United States, Canada has most of its strongest XI available for the clash at Audi Field. Kailen Sheridan, Ashley Lawrence, Jessie Fleming and Adriana Leon are all expected to start in the Allstate Continental Clásico as the Reds look to defeat the Stars and Stripes on U.S. soil.
Casey Stoney will still be without Kadeisha Buchanan, though. The Chelsea defender tore her ACL back in November and is still on the long road to recovery. Buchanan has 140 international caps to her name and played every second of Canada’s 2024 Paris Olympics campaign.
The good news for the Reds is Stoney has trustworthy, consistent defenders to round out her backline. The manager will be more worried about her attack that was held goalless against Costa Rica until the 70th minute last time out. Nichelle Prince is an option up top should Stoney want to change her front line.
Canada Predicted Lineup vs. USWNT
Canada predicted lineup vs. USWNT (4-2-3-1): Sheridan; Levasseur, Gilles, Zadorsky, Lawrence; Awujo, Grosso; Leon, Fleming, Ward; Viens
Canada Players to Watch
After sitting out of Canada’s match against Costa Rica, Vanessa Gilles is in line to feature against the USWNT. The center back’s physicality could be the difference maker for the visitors if they want to disrupt the Stars and Stripes’ young team.
Gilles also brings a threat on set pieces for Canada. With an inexperienced goalkeeper behind a relatively makeshift backline for the U.S., the Lyon defender could turn the game on its head for the Reds. After all, Gilles found the back of the net nine times for her club this past season.
Speaking of goals, Holly Ward is quickly rising through the ranks of the CANWNT. In just three international appearances, the 21-year-old already found the back of the net twice. In fact, she bagged the winner for Canada against Costa Rica less than a week ago.
The Vancouver Rise forward brings an exciting fresh face to an otherwise established team. Ward has shown she is unafraid of the moment and can use her speed, creativity and finishing ability to help Canada find a big-time goal.
USWNT vs. Canada Score Prediction
The USWNT might not find as much success in front of goal as they did against Ireland, but the Stars and Stripes still have the firepower to get past a Canada backline without Buchanan. Under the leadership of Lynn Biyendolo, the USWNT’s attack will undoubtedly find their moments in the final third to punish the Reds, who have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches.
It doesn’t help matters for Canada that the Stars and Stripes have lost just two matches since Hayes took over the team last summer. In front of a home crowd in the nation’s capital just two days before the Fourth of July, the Olympic champions should have the edge over Stoney’s team.