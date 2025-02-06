Valencia 0-5 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Barca Bulldoze Their Way to Copa Del Rey Semifinals
Only 11 days after Barcelona put seven past Valencia in La Liga, the Catalans once again dismantled Carlos Corberán's side, this time 5-0 to secure their place in the Copa Del Rey semifinals.
Exactly how it happened two weekends ago, the Catalans opened the scoring three minutes into the contest. Alejandro Balde set up Ferran Torres who once again scored against Valencia inside 10 minutes. The former Manchester City man doubled Barça's lead and secured his brace in the 17th minute, when he slotted in a rebound after Lamine Yamal hit the post.
Fermín López put the nail in the coffin five minutes later. Set up by a Pau Cubarsí long pass, the goal was eerily similar to the first López scored in the in the 7-1 win two weeks ago. Torres secured his hat-trick only 30 minutes into the game for Barça's fourth.
The Blaugrana continued their dominance in the second half and an egregious mistake by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski gifted Yamal Barça's fifth goal of the night.
Outside of punching their ticket to the semifinals, the highlight of the night for Barcelona was the return from injury of both Dani Olmo and Íñigo Martínez. Hansi Flick's side keeps getting healthier as we enter the final four months of the season.
The Catalans now await the results of the semifinals draw to know if they'll face Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid or Real Sociedad. Whichever the rival, Barcelona will be tough to beat if they continue their recent surge in form.
Player ratings from Barça's win below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Valencia (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
7.9/10
RB: Jules Koundé
7.4/10
CB: Eric García
7.7/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
6.5/10
LB: Alejandro Balde
7.4/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
8/10
CM: Pedri
8.4/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
8.8/10
AM: Fermín López
8.1/10
LW: Raphinha
8.5/10
ST: Ferran Torres
9.6/10
SUB: Íñigo Martínez (46' for Cubarsi)
6.9/10
SUB: Gerard Martín (46' for Balde)
6.9/10
SUB: Dani Olmo (64' for Raphinha)
5.9/10
SUB: Marc Casadó (64' for Pedri)
6.2/10
SUB: Héctor Fort (79' for Koundé)
6.3/10